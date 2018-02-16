Political parties collect Rs 15 billion in five state Assembly elections

collected over Rs 15 billion during the five state Assembly elections held last year but spent only Rs 4.94 billion, according to an analysis by think tank Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The figures are cumulative for five and 16 regional parties put together during the polls to the Assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. “Total funds collected by the parties during the five state Assembly elections held in 2017 were Rs 13.14 billion and total expenditure incurred by the parties was Rs 3.28 billion,” a report by ADR said. Among the parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mobilised the maximum fund of Rs 12.14 billion, which formed 92.4 per cent of the total funds collected at the central and state levels for the state Assembly elections, the report said. The central headquarters collected Rs 11.94 billion and BJP’s Goa unit collected the second highest amount of about Rs 170 million among various state units. On the other hand, 16 regional parties collected about Rs 1.89 billion and shelled out Rs 1.66 billion. Six regional parties have not submitted their election expenditure statements for any of the Assembly elections that these contested in. The report is based on the election expenditure statements submitted by to the Election Commission of India. received funds in the form of cash, cheques and demand drafts. They declare their expenditure under the heads of publicity, travel expenses, other/miscellaneous expenses and lumpsum amount paid to their contesting candidates. The parties spent a total of Rs 1.89 billion on publicity while the regional parties declared about Rs 1.11 billion under the same head, ADR said. Indian Congress, Nationalist Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are the three parties whose state units have collected more funds than their central headquarters. INC has received Rs 62.09 crore from its state units, followed by Rs 0.61 crore received by state units of NCP and Rs 0.46 crore by CPM.

Incidentally, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared that the party collected no funds at all.