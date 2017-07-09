Presidential polls: PM Modi likely to address NDA MPs; Kovind may attend

The meeting is likely to take place on July 16, a day ahead of voting in the presidential election

Prime Minister is likely to address a meeting of Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on July 16, a day ahead of voting in the presidential election.



NDA's presidential candidate may attend the meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said on Saturday.



has been on a tour of the states meeting MPs and MLAs who are supporting his presidential bid, and may decide to interact with the MPs a day before the voting for the top constitutional post, they said.



The of starts from July 17, the day of the election. Proceedings in both the Houses will be adjourned for a day due to death of sitting members.



The Parliamentary Party executive will also meet on July 16 and it will be followed by a meeting of leaders.



The sources said an all-party meeting may also be held on the same day.



Kovind, who was in Madhya Pradesh today, will travel to Chhattisgarh tomorrow and be accompanied by Finance Minister and general secretary Arun Singh during his meetings with supporting MPs and MLAs.



He will be in Gujarat on July 11, when chief Amit Shah will also be there. He will be accompanied by general secretary Bhupender Yadav, the sources said.



He will be in Jharkhand on July 12 and in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan on July 13.



sources said they are confident that will get over two-thirds votes in his contest against the opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

