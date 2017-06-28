Sonia leads Oppn support to Meira, says Prez polls an ideological battle

On a vacation abroad, Rahul tweeted that Meira Kumar represents India's values

president on Wednesday described the presidential as a battle of ideologies and principles and said the opposition was determined to fight it.



"For us, it is a battle of ideologies, principles and truth and we will fight it," she said after the opposition's presidential candidate filed her nomination in Parliament.



The president led the 17 opposition parties in accompanying the former speaker as she filed her nomination on Wednesday morning.



Gandhi is one of Kumar's proposers in one set of nomination papers, sources said.



vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is abroad on a vacation, said Kumar represents the values that bind the country and its people.



"Against the ideology of divisiveness she represents the values that bind us as a nation and people. Proud to have ji as our candidate," he tweeted.

