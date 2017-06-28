TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Opposition Prez candidate Meira Kumar files nomination papers today
Business Standard

Sonia leads Oppn support to Meira, says Prez polls an ideological battle

On a vacation abroad, Rahul tweeted that Meira Kumar represents India's values

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Meira Kumar and Sonia Gandhi
File photo of Meira Kumar and Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described the presidential election as a battle of ideologies and principles and said the opposition was determined to fight it.

"For us, it is a battle of ideologies, principles and truth and we will fight it," she said after the opposition's presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her nomination in Parliament.



The Congress president led the 17 opposition parties in accompanying the former Lok Sabha speaker as she filed her nomination on Wednesday morning.

Gandhi is one of Kumar's proposers in one set of nomination papers, sources said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is abroad on a vacation, said Kumar represents the values that bind the country and its people.

"Against the ideology of divisiveness she represents the values that bind us as a nation and people. Proud to have Meira Kumar ji as our candidate," he tweeted.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sonia leads Oppn support to Meira, says Prez polls an ideological battle

On a vacation abroad, Rahul tweeted that Meira Kumar represents India's values

On a vacation abroad, Rahul tweeted that Meira Kumar represents India's values Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described the presidential election as a battle of ideologies and principles and said the opposition was determined to fight it.

"For us, it is a battle of ideologies, principles and truth and we will fight it," she said after the opposition's presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her nomination in Parliament.

The Congress president led the 17 opposition parties in accompanying the former Lok Sabha speaker as she filed her nomination on Wednesday morning.

Gandhi is one of Kumar's proposers in one set of nomination papers, sources said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is abroad on a vacation, said Kumar represents the values that bind the country and its people.

"Against the ideology of divisiveness she represents the values that bind us as a nation and people. Proud to have Meira Kumar ji as our candidate," he tweeted. image
Business Standard
177 22

Sonia leads Oppn support to Meira, says Prez polls an ideological battle

On a vacation abroad, Rahul tweeted that Meira Kumar represents India's values

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described the presidential election as a battle of ideologies and principles and said the opposition was determined to fight it.

"For us, it is a battle of ideologies, principles and truth and we will fight it," she said after the opposition's presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her nomination in Parliament.

The Congress president led the 17 opposition parties in accompanying the former Lok Sabha speaker as she filed her nomination on Wednesday morning.

Gandhi is one of Kumar's proposers in one set of nomination papers, sources said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is abroad on a vacation, said Kumar represents the values that bind the country and its people.

"Against the ideology of divisiveness she represents the values that bind us as a nation and people. Proud to have Meira Kumar ji as our candidate," he tweeted.

image
Business Standard
177 22