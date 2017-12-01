UP civic polls: BJP ahead in Lucknow, Kanpur; lathi-charge in Muzzafarnagar

(BJP) mayor candidates are leading in Meerut, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Pilibhit, and Gorakhpur in local body polls.



Police have used lathi-charge to disperse a crowd gathered outside counting centre in Muzaffarnagar. Four people injured have been reported to be injured.



Cong, other parties were giving internal support to each other, We fought alone & we are now leading with a good number in early trends: Mahendra Nath Pandey, UP chief

(BJP) mayor candidate is leading by over 1000 votes in Moradabad, in the counting of local body polls result that will be out on Friday.

Mayor candidate leading in Kanpur. second, third and SP fourth

and both get 874 votes in Ward no.56 in Mathura. Winner to now be decided by a lucky draw #UPCivicPolls2017

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is stumbling on second, while (SP) is on third and is following on fourth.

Mayor candidate Sanyukta Bhatia leads in Lucknow, SP second, third & fourth

candidate Sanyukta Bhatia, who seemed confident about the verdict, said, "I don't consider anyone my competitor. I will be number one, no matter who is second or third."

Counting of votes of all 652 Urban Local Bodies is being done today, at 334 centers in the state.

Polling was held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29. It will start at 8 am and results are expected by evening.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at counting centres.

Central Para Military Forces have been deployed in and around the centres.

CCTV cameras have been set up for close monitoring and arrangements made for webcasting of the counting process.

No procession is allowed during the counting and following the announcement of results.

After 100 years, will get its first woman mayor, as this time, the mayoral seat has been reserved for women.

The ruling (BJP) left no stone unturned to ensure victory in all 652 urban local bodies across the state.

The election is being seen as the first test for Yogi Adityanath's government in UP after coming to power with a massive mandate in the state this year.