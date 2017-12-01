JUST IN
UP civic polls: Early gains for BJP in 16 seats, counting continues
UP civic polls: BJP ahead in Lucknow, Kanpur; lathi-charge in Muzzafarnagar

BJP and Congress both got 874 votes in Ward no. 56 in Mathura. Winner will be decided by a lucky draw

ANI  |  Lucknow 

UP local body polls counting to begin shortly. Visuals from counting centre in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayor candidates are leading in Meerut, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh local body polls.

Police have used lathi-charge to disperse a crowd gathered outside counting centre in Muzaffarnagar. Four people injured have been reported to be injured.


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayor candidate is leading by over 1000 votes in Moradabad, in the counting of Uttar Pradesh local body polls result that will be out on Friday.
 

 


Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is stumbling on second, while Samajwadi Party (SP) is on third and Congress is following on fourth.

 

BJP Lucknow candidate Sanyukta Bhatia, who seemed confident about the verdict, said, "I don't consider anyone my competitor. I will be number one, no matter who is second or third."

 

Counting of votes of all 652 Urban Local Bodies is being done today, at 334 centers in the state.

Polling was held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29. It will start at 8 am and results are expected by evening.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at counting centres.

Central Para Military Forces have been deployed in and around the centres.

CCTV cameras have been set up for close monitoring and arrangements made for webcasting of the counting process.

No procession is allowed during the counting and following the announcement of results.

After 100 years, Lucknow will get its first woman mayor, as this time, the Lucknow mayoral seat has been reserved for women.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) left no stone unturned to ensure victory in all 652 urban local bodies across the state.

The election is being seen as the first test for Yogi Adityanath's government in UP after coming to power with a massive mandate in the state this year.
First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 11:52 IST

