Aerospace expert Vivek Lall joins Lockheed Martin

-
ALSO READMexico-based airline to pay Rs 5L compensation for mishandling PM 'singularly responsible' for damage to economy: Sharma India a natural ally of US; ties going to be stronger: White US House passes spending bill to avoid govt. shutdown India can grow by over $150 bn if labour gender gap closed:
-
Indian-American Vivek Lall, who has played key roles in some of the major defence deals between India and the United States, has joined American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.
Lall, a renowned aerospace leader, who was with the General Atomics wherein he played a key role in sale of high- tech drones to India, has now joined Lockheed Martin as vice- president of strategy and business development.
In June last year, Lockheed Martin singed a deal with the Tata Group to produce, operate and export the combat-proven F-16 fighters in India. Under the deal, Lockheed will shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to India.
Lall most recently was associated with the successful agreement between the White House and the Indian Government to sell unarmed Sea Guardian drones.
This was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modis June 2017 trip to the US.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU