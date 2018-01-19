JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rape case: SC relief to film maker, acquittal upheld

Gold bounces back on global cues, silver softens
Business Standard

Former MP Assembly Speaker Sriniwas Tiwari no more

Press Trust of India  |  Rewa (MP) 

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Sriniwas Tiwari passed away in a hospital in Delhi today after a prolonged illness. Tiwari, popularly known as "White Tiger", was 93, family sources said. He is survived by his MLA son, Sunderlal Tiwari. His wife and another son had passed away earlier. Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Ajay Singh expressed deep condolences on his demise.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 19 2018. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements