12-year-old Indian-origin girl beats Einstein, Stephen Hawking on IQ

Rajgauri Pawar scores highest possible IQ of 162 for those under 18 years

A 12-year-old Indian-origin girl in England, who secured two points higher than geniuses and in the British Mensa test, has been invited to join the coveted society as a member.



appeared in the British Mensa Test in Manchester last month, and scored 162 -- the highest possible for someone under the age of 18.



She has been invited to join the coveted Mensa test with the highest possible score.



Pawar of Cheshire county is among the one per cent of those who sit in the Mensa test and achieve the maximum mark, with the 'genius' benchmark set at 140. She secured 162, two points higher than Einstein and Hawking.



She is one of only 20,000 people to achieve the score worldwide, Mensa said.



"I was a little nervous before the test but it was fine and I'm really pleased to have done so well," Pawar said.



Pawar joins the elite British Mensa Society as a member after her great performance.



Her father Dr Surajkumar Pawar said, "This wouldn't have been possible without the efforts of her teachers and the support which my daughter enjoys every day at school".



She studies at Altrincham Grammar School for Girls, which also expressed pride at her achievement.



"Everybody is delighted. She is a very well-liked student and we all expect great things from her," said Andrew Barry, her maths teacher.

Press Trust of India