Jordan King Abdullah II on a 3-day India visit: Here is his full itinerary

King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, who arrived here on Tuesady on a three-day visit, was accorded a grand welcome with Prime Minister receiving him at the airport, in a special gesture. The Jordanian King's visit here comes nearly three weeks after Modi travelled to Jordan as part of his trip to West Asia, including Palestine. "Welcomed His Majesty King Abdullah II to Delhi. Its wonderful to meet him again, after my brief halt at Amman earlier this month. His visit to India will further deepen bilateral ties between our nations. I look forward to our talks on Thursday," Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister and the King will hold extensive talks on Thursday covering entire expanse of bilateral ties, official sources said adding, the Palestinian issue and ways to deal with terrorism, radicalisation and extremism are likely to figure prominently in the deliberations. "India welcomes His Majesty @KingAbdullahII Ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of #Jordan on his State Visit. Deviating from protocol, PM @narendramodi welcomes His Majesty at the Airport.

India attaches great importance to its ties with Jordan," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Meeting with Sushma Swaraj King Abdullah II of Jordan will meet Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday. According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), King Abdullah will then visit today to explore collaboration with Jordan technical institutes. "During the day, the King will also participate in a CEO Round-table followed by jointly organized by FICCI, CII and ASSOCHAM." Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honour of King Abdullah while Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will call on the visiting dignitary. On Wednesday, the King will visit to explore collaboration with Jordan technical institutes. India, Jordan on defence framework agreement

As per sources, security dialogue is on the cards between India and Jordan, and both countries are working to forge a defence framework agreement.

Security dialogue between the two countries was also held in July 2016.

Sources suggest that New Delhi is keen to learn from Jordan's experience of handling Syrian migration crisis and tackling ISIS, and is looking forward for synergy in this field.

Having served in the army, the Jordanian King has hands-on experience in matters related to defence and security. King Abdullah II binAl-Hussein is also a custodian of the Al-Aqsa mosque. India and Jordan have so far shared strong trading and business ties. Taking advantage of Jordan's strategic location and free trade agreements with United States, Europe and Gulf, Indian businesses have set up units in Jordan.

Cooperation in the field of defence and security will be a new area that both countries are keen to explore.

A special address on and promoting moderation is also one of the major highlights of Jordanian king's visit.

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during this visit, "the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest".

