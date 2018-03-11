Nepal pays tribute to Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi

Nepal's former vice president Permananda Jha today said Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, regarded as one of the most influential spiritual leaders of his time, was a good friend and a well wisher of the country. Permananda was speaking at a function organised by Nepal India Friendship Society to pay homage to Jayendra Saraswathi here. "We will never forget the contributions made by Jayendra Saraswati through his organisation during the earthquakes in Nepal and other occasions, the ex-vice president said. The senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt died in Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) on February 28 following a cardiac arrest.
