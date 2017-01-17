Price war: Vodafone packs up to four times more data for 4G users

4 GB and 22 GB data costs Rs 250 and Rs 999, respectively

4 GB and 22 GB data costs Rs 250 and Rs 999, respectively

The data tariff war shows no signs of let up, with telecom service provider on Tuesday announcing up to four times more data for customers buying 1 GB and 10 GB packs.



Customers buying a 1 GB and 10 GB data packs can now enjoy 4 GB and 22 GB data, for Rs 250 and Rs 999, respectively, said in a statement.



These packs are available across all circles in which offers services, it added.



"Our customers are consuming more of content and video online. It will also encourage first time and limited users of mobile internet to explore more by providing greater value. They can access four times more of their favourite content online for the same cost in a truly worry free manner," Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, said.



The higher quantum of data can be used by customers for videos and movie downloads on Play, with 150-plus Live TV channels, over 14,000 movies, TV show titles and various genres of music. These 4X data packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points, it added.



Earlier this month, telecom operator upped the ante in the price war upgrading its existing unlimited calling schemes by adding 3 GB free data, worth up to Rs 9,000, for non-users of its services.



"Customers will get free 3 GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select prepaid and postpaid packs under this offer. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack or plan benefits," had said.



Under the scheme, Airtel had said it will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to Rs 9,000, to customers who switch to Airtel network.

Press Trust of India