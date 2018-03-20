Global stocks tank most since Nov; Facebook data breach drags tech stocks

US stocks joined a broad decline in global equity markets on Monday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week and amid continuing concerns about the threat of a global trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as much as 425 during the session and ended won 335.60 points, or 1.35 per cent, at 24,610.91. The index lost 39.09 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 2,712.92 and the tech-heavy index dropped 155.07 points, or 1.8 per cent, to 7,334.24. MSCI's main 47-country world stock index fell 1.1 per cent in afternoon trading after European stocks dipped and benchmark US indexes declined. Global equities are on their worst run since November. Facebook shock to tech stocks At the same time, shares of shed nearly 7 per cent after reports that a political consultancy that worked on US Donald Trump's 2016 campaign gained inappropriate access to data on 50 million of the social network's users. That decline dragged other technology stocks, which have led the market higher over the last two years. The stock was set for its worst day since September 2012 and was down about 13 per cent from its record high hit on Feb. 1, to put the stock squarely in correction territory, a drop of 10 percent from its high. Facebook's plunge weighed heavily on the S&P technology sector, down 2.79 per cent, as well as the Nasdaq, off more than 2 percent. Both indexes were on track for their worst daily performance since Feb. 8. Other major companies with large tech businesses also dropped as recent concerns over regulation in the arena increased. Apple lost 2.24 per cent while Alphabet fell 3.8 per cent and Microsoft declined 2.5 per cent. "Everyone knows that tech fundamentals are solid, but rumblings like what you are seeing today, that does sort of prompt people to think is this as good as it is going to get or should I take some profits here," said Eric Freedman, investment officer for US Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "If they start to decay, then it may leave investors wondering what's left to become the new leader to resume the bulls' advance," said Mark Luschini, investment strategist at in EYES ON CENTRAL BANKS The drop in European and US indexes came as central banks appeared to be preparing for more rate hikes. A report that the European Central expects a rate hike by mid-2019 started helping the euro recover from a difficult morning against the dollar. Wall Street is looking toward the Fed's two-day policy meeting, which concludes on Wednesday, with 104 analysts polled by expecting the central will raise rates 25 basis points to a range of 1.50 per cent to 1.75 per cent. Yields in benchmark 10-year Treasuries held steady, reflecting investor rate hike expectations. After the meeting, Fed will hold his first press conference as the central bank's new Analysts at see a risk the Fed might not only add one more rate rise for this year but for 2019 as well. "The worst case is the '18 and '19 dots both move up - the Fed is currently guiding to five hikes in '18 and '19 combined, but under this scenario that would shift to seven hikes," they warned in a note to clients. "Stocks would probably tolerate one net dot increase over '18 and '19, but a bump in both years could create problems." The dollar index fell 0.4 per cent, with the euro up 0.39 per cent to $1.2335 Any nod to four hikes would normally be considered as bullish for the US dollar, yet the currency has shown scant overall correlation to interest rates in recent months. Dealers cite concerns about the US budget and current account deficits, chaos in the White House, better growth in overseas markets, particularly Europe, and the risk of a US-led trade war. Fears of a global trade war triggered by Trump's imposition of tariffs on and aluminium imports cast a cloud over a two-day meeting in this week. The prospect of higher US interest rates weighed on non-yielding gold , which touched its lowest in more than two weeks but turned positive in later trade, up 0.3 per cent at $1,317.49 per ounce by 1:33 p.m. EST (1733 GMT). eased after ending last week with a solid bounce. US crude fell 0.5 per cent to settle at $62.06 per barrel and Brent settled at $66.05, down 0.24 per cent on the day.