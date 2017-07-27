Whole Foods profits dip as same-store sales fall for 8th straight quarter

-
ALSO READWhole Foods buy: Amazon to still need 12 warehouses for grocery delivery Will Amazon's Whole Foods deal go the same way as L'Oreal and Body Shop? Whole Foods deal would give Amazon an unfair advantage, say critics US lawmaker calls for hearing on Amazon's $13.7 bn plan to buy Whole Foods Whole Foods buy: Walmart not considering a contest with Amazon
-
Whole Foods Market Inc, which has agreed to be bought by Amazon.com Inc for $13.7 billion, on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit decline after same-store sales fell for the eighth quarter in a row.
Shares in the upscale grocer, which released the financial report more than two hours earlier than expected, were largely unchanged at $41.80 in midday trading.
Net income fell to $106 million, or 33 cents per share, from $120 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Austin, Texas-based upscale grocer reported a 1.9 percent drop in same-store sales for the third quarter that ended July 2.
Whole Foods said it expects to close its deal with Amazon during the second half of this year, and said it would not update its earnings forecasts and would not hold a conference call.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU