How Fogg stays ahead in deos

By constantly reinventing itself, India's largest-selling deo brand is ensuring its lead

By constantly reinventing itself, India's largest-selling deo brand is ensuring its lead

There’s a saying: It is more difficult to stay on top than to get there. For Ahmedabad-based Vini Cosmetics, the company best known for launching deodorant Fogg, this adage holds true. In six years since launch, the market for deodorants in India has expanded four times to Rs 3,600 crore from Rs 900 crore earlier. The category has also become cluttered with big and small brands vying for consumer attention. Against this backdrop, there is only one consistent factor: Fogg remains the leader with a value market share of 20 per cent and volume market share of 22 per cent, ...

Sohini Das