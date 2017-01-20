Stallion on steroids

The Indian Scout Sixty allows you to tame the roads with considerable ease

When the Indian Scout was launched sometime in 2014 it came with an 1130cc engine and was much in demand because of its low-slung profile, which ensured your feet were well planted on the ground while you were in a stationery position. It is always reassuring, when you know you are controlling the bike, rather than the bike intimidating you with its massive girth and height. The Scout Sixty is on the lines of the Scout, except that it is powered by a 999cc, liquid cooled, V Twin engine which makes 78 horses and 88.8Nm of torque. Peak power comes in at 7300rpm, while ...

Joshua David Luther