Stallion on steroids

When the Indian Scout was launched sometime in 2014 it came with an 1130cc engine and was much in demand because of its low-slung profile, which ensured your feet were well planted on the ground while you were in a stationery position. It is always reassuring, when you know you are controlling the bike, rather than the bike intimidating you with its massive girth and height. The Scout Sixty is on the lines of the Scout, except that it is powered by a 999cc, liquid cooled, V Twin engine which makes 78 horses and 88.8Nm of torque. Peak power comes in at 7300rpm, while ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?