Lupin: Gradual recovery ahead after a weak Q1 show
Business Standard

Today's Picks: August 3, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Tata Motors

Devansgshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 10,081  (fut: 10,081) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,000. Stop-short positions at 10,150. Big moves could go till 10,200, 9,975. A long 10,000p (90), short 9,900p (62) could gain 10-15 if 10,000 support is tested. 

Bank Nifty       
Current: 25,055  (futures: 25,042
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 24,950. 
Stop-short positions at 25,150. Big 
moves could go till 24,750, 25,400. Correction likely to continue and may test support at 24,850. 

Dr Reddy's           
Current price: Rs 2,378
Target price: Rs 2,335
Keep a stop at Rs 2,400 and go short. 
Add to the position between Rs 2,345 and Rs 2,355. Book profits at Rs 2,335.

Current price: Rs 172   
Target price: Rs 176
Keep a stop at Rs 170 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 174 and Rs 175. Book profits at Rs 176. 

Tata Motors        
Current price: Rs 440
Target price: Rs 436
Keep a stop at Rs 445 and go short. 
Add to the position between Rs 438 and Rs 440. Book profits at Rs 436.

