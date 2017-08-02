Today's Picks: August 3, 2017

Current: 10,081 (fut: 10,081) Target: NA

Bank

Current: 25,055 (futures: 25,042)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,950.

Stop-short positions at 25,150. Big

moves could go till 24,750, 25,400. Correction likely to continue and may test support at 24,850.



Dr Reddy's Current price: Rs 2,378 Target price: Rs 2,335 Keep a stop at Rs 2,400 and go short.



Current price: Rs 172 Target price: Rs 176



Current price: Rs 440 Target price: Rs 436 Keep a stop at Rs 445 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 438 and Rs 440. Book profits at Rs 436. Keep a stop at Rs 170 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 174 and Rs 175. Book profits at Rs 176. Add to the position between Rs 2,345 and Rs 2,355. Book profits at Rs 2,335.

Stop-long positions at 10,000. Stop-short positions at 10,150. Big moves could go till 10,200, 9,975. A long 10,000p (90), short 9,900p (62) could gain 10-15 if 10,000 support is tested.