Today's Picks: August 3, 2017

Current: 10,081 (fut: 10,081) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,000. Stop-short positions at 10,150. Big moves could go till 10,200, 9,975. A long 10,000p (90), short 9,900p (62) could gain 10-15 if 10,000 support is tested.
Current: 25,055 (futures: 25,042)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,950.
Stop-short positions at 25,150. Big
moves could go till 24,750, 25,400. Correction likely to continue and may test support at 24,850.
Dr Reddy's
Current price: Rs 2,378
Target price: Rs 2,335
Keep a stop at Rs 2,400 and go short.
Add to the position between Rs 2,345 and Rs 2,355. Book profits at Rs 2,335.
Current price: Rs 172
Target price: Rs 176
Keep a stop at Rs 170 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 174 and Rs 175. Book profits at Rs 176.
Current price: Rs 440
Target price: Rs 436
Keep a stop at Rs 445 and go short.
Add to the position between Rs 438 and Rs 440. Book profits at Rs 436.
