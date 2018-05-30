2018 edition of Nokia 2, 3 and 5 announced: Here's what has changed

HMD Global announced the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 on May 29
Nokia 5.1: Key specifications and features
Built from a single block of 6000 series aluminium, the Nokia 5.1 gets a bigger and modern screen of 5.5-inch in 18:9 aspect ratio. Not just the screen, the resolution has also been raised to fullHD+ to make it sharp and crisp for watching multimedia content. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core processor, which runs at a maximum frequency of a 2.0 GHz. In terms of imaging, the phone’s primary camera has been upgraded with a 16-megapixel sensor that supports phase detection auto-focus. To accommodate new format screen, the company has moved fingerprint sensor to the back and the capacitive navigation keys of the predecessor are now replaced with on-screen navigation keys. Being a Google Android One smartphone, the phone boots latest version of Android Oreo out of the box and is promised to get an Android P update.
The Nokia 5.1 will be available in three colour variants -- copper, tempered blue and black, and two storage and RAM configurations -- 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB.
Nokia 3.1: Key specifications and features
Nokia 2.1: Key specifications and features
