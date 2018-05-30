JUST IN
2018 edition of Nokia 2, 3 and 5 announced: Here's what has changed

The trio of smartphones brings host of improvements in term of features and specifications over their predecessors - the Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 2

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

HMD Global announced the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 on May 29

From L-R, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1

 

HMD Global, a Finnish company behind the Nokia-branded phones, on May 29 announced the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1. The trio of smartphones brings host of improvements in term of features and specifications over their predecessors – the Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 2.

 

Nokia 5.1: Key specifications and features

Nokia 5.1 gets a bigger and modern screen of 5.5-inch in 18:9 aspect ratio

Built from a single block of 6000 series aluminium, the Nokia 5.1 gets a bigger and modern screen of 5.5-inch in 18:9 aspect ratio. Not just the screen, the resolution has also been raised to fullHD+ to make it sharp and crisp for watching multimedia content. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core processor, which runs at a maximum frequency of a 2.0 GHz. In terms of imaging, the phone’s primary camera has been upgraded with a 16-megapixel sensor that supports phase detection auto-focus. To accommodate new format screen, the company has moved fingerprint sensor to the back and the capacitive navigation keys of the predecessor are now replaced with on-screen navigation keys. Being a Google Android One smartphone, the phone boots latest version of Android Oreo out of the box and is promised to get an Android P update.

The Nokia 5.1 will be available in three colour variants -- copper, tempered blue and black, and two storage and RAM configurations -- 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB. 

Nokia 3.1: Key specifications and features

Nokia 3.1 is powered by MediaTek 6750 chipset -- an octa-core SoC with Cortex-A53 cores

 

The Nokia 3.1 also sports an 18:9 aspect ratio screen of 5.2-inch, covered under Gorilla Glass protection. However, the resolution still maxes out at HD+, same as predecessor. The phone features a polycarbonate body and metallic chassis made of aluminium processed through CNC process. The phone is powered by MediaTek 6750 chipset, which is an octa-core system-on-chip with Cortex-A53 cores. In terms of imaging, the phone has a 13MP primary camera, and an 8MP selfie camera with 84.6 degree wide-angle lens.

The Nokia 3.1 will be available in three colour combinations -- blue/copper, black/chrome and white/iron, and two storage and RAM options -- 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB.

 

Nokia 2.1: Key specifications and features

Powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, the Nokia 2.1 is claimed to have a battery of up to 2 days

 

The Nokia 2.1 sports a 5.5-inch HD screen and dual front-facing stereo speakers. Powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, the smartphone boots Android Oreo Go edition operating system, which is a trimmed down version of Android Oreo designed to work optimally in low-end devices with 1GB of RAM or less. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. On the imaging front, the phone sports an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing.

The Nokia 2.1 will be available in three metallic colour combinations -- blue/copper, blue/silver and grey/silver.
First Published: Wed, May 30 2018. 16:49 IST

