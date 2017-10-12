Foldable iPhone coming! Apple partners LG for OLED smartphone screens

As plans to launch a bendable smartphone "Galaxy X" in 2018, Apple has reportedly begun work on a with LG Display.

According to a report in the Korean website The Investor, Apple has decided to go with LG and not ( OLED displays are the best in the industry) owing to the fear that specifications could be leaked as is its arch rival.

"According to The Bell, LG Display recently created a task force to develop a foldable OLED screen for the new iPhone model," the report said on Thursday.

The panel production could start from 2020.

LG has reportedly completed its own foldable OLED panel prototype and has been upgrading the durability and the yield rate.

The company recently started its first OLED production for phones at its E5 plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province.

Apple is also considering investing in LG to speed up OLED production.

Meanwhile, is exclusively supplying panels for the latest iPhone X -- the first OLED iPhone.

"Amid Samsung's near monopoly in mobile OLED production, Apple has been strengthening its partnership with LG Display, its long-time LCD partner," the report added.

In 2017, will hold approximately 89 per cent of the AMOLED (active matrix OLED) display panel market, analysts at UBI Research said recently.

Currently, some smartphones that feature OLED screens are iPhone X, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5, LG V30 and Vivo X9s.

The "Galaxy X" is likely to make an appearance during the CES consumer show in January.

