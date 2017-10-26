Dell launches XPS 15 notebook in India at Rs 1,17,990

on Thursday announced the launch of XPS 15, a 15-inch notebook in at a price of Rs 1, 17,990.

With Dell's iconic, virtually borderless InfinityEdge display, the XPS 15 packs a stunning 15.6-inch screen into a 14-inch form factor, backed by Intel Quad Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, continuing to build on the XPS family's pedigree of design, form, and function.

The XPS 15 is the lightest, most powerful XPS laptop yet - at a little over 1.8 kilograms in weight, and with 11-17 mm thickness, offering truly power-packed performance and one-of-a-kind design. Catering to the need for seamless computing, the battery life of XPS 15 can last up to unprecedented 19 hours, 30 minutes when using productivity applications - the longest battery life in a 15-inch laptop.

"The XPS 15 offers a number of industry-firsts, making it the most anticipated 15-inch laptop in the world. The XPS family has long catered to the performance-hungry and style-conscious users, who are looking for both manageability as well as productivity on-the-go. Designed and built to perfection with premium materials and best-in-class features, and complete with comprehensive support with Premium Support Plus, is proud to unveil the most durable, stylish laptop in the market," said Alen Joe Jose, product marketing director, Consumer and Small Business,

The XPS 15 is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ Quad-Core processor (6M Cache, up to 3.8 GHz) and offers the powerful gaming grade NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 graphics.

Equipped with a backlit keyboard and precision touchpad, with fluid panning, pinching and zooming, the XPS 15 offers an experience that is touchscreen-smooth and quick. The palm rest of the device is made from carbon fiber that is strong and thin like aluminum, but lighter and cooler to touch

The device supports Stereo Speaker, Dual Microphones and High-Definition Audio with Waves MaxxAudio Pro for a complete audio experience. Also, the screen of the XPS 15 can be viewed from nearly every angle with the device's panel providing a wide viewing angle of up to 170 degrees.

For easy connectivity, the device sports a Thunderbolt 3 multi-use port allowing users to charge the laptop and also connect to multiple devices (including support for up to two 4K displays)

The new XPS 15 is now available for purchase in on the company website, as well as in all select Exclusive Stores, Croma and Reliance Digital outlets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)