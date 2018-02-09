Electric vehicle may lead to increased power demand of 160-bn units by 2030

-
-
E-mobility is likely to be a key "demand driver of electricity" and "positive for coal-based generation" and electric vehicles (EV) could result in incremental power demand of nearly 160 billion units by 2030, according to a Coal Vision 2030 document.
"It is estimated that EVs could emerge as a key segment in the overall automobile sector.
Assuming a market share of 15 per cent by 2030, EVs can result in incremental power demand of nearly 160 billion units by 2030," the study said.
Coal India Limited (CIL) has commissioned this study to assess the future demand scenarios for the coal sector up to 2030.
The study said in India, e-mobility or electric vehicles segment is at a nascent stage and currently, there were just over 4 lakh electric two-wheelers and a few thousand electric cars on the roads.
"However, EVs have the potential to grow to more than 5 per cent (of annual vehicle sales) in a few years," it added.
The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, under the 'National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020', has formulated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme to push e-mobility adoption in the country.
"The scheme envisages a population of 15-16 million electric vehicles in India by the year 2020," the ministry said.
