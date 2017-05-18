Ericsson joins Microsoft to accelerate network-based IoT services globally

Aiming to strengthen the global (IoT) ecosystem, Swedish firm on Thursday collaborated with to speed up the launch of mobile network-based IoT services.

" IoT Accelerator" allows enterprises to deploy their IoT solutions using Azure, which connects them directly to the ecosystem of mobile operators using the connectivity management service delivered by the Device Connection Platform (DCP).

"By combining industry-leading innovation and ecosystems, our collaboration with removes complexity and brings the possibilities of the IoT closer for enterprises everywhere," said Niklas Heuveldop, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of and Emerging Business,

The connectivity management service of the " IoT Accelerator" allows telecom operators to design, launch and evolve managed IoT connectivity offerings towards enterprises requiring cellular connectivity.

It also provides enterprises with full control and automation capabilities to handle the connectivity for their IoT devices.

"Working together with helps us delight our customers and partners by enabling more choices to control their cellular connected IoT devices," added Sam George, Director of IoT, Corporation.