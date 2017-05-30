TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

iPhone 8 to feature new display format with OLED design: Report

The company may move the fingerprint reader to the back of the phone and sports a new aspect ratio

IANS  |  San Francisco 

A current iphone model. Photo - Reuters

Apple's next generation iPhone will not be similar to the display like the previous devices and will sport an 18.5:9 aspect ratio like LG G6.

"The new aspect ratio allows manufacturers to increase the size of a smartphone display while keeping it narrow enough to hold one-handed and still use the keyboard comfortably," Forbes.com reported on Monday.

iPhone 8 is rumoured to sport a bold new design featuring an OLED display without a bezel and the company may also move the fingerprint reader to the back of the phone.

Apple will also bring "True Color iPad Pro" screen technology to its smartphones for the first time that uses advanced four-channel ambient light sensors to automatically adapt the colour and intensity of the display to match the light in your environment.

The full spectral sensing ambient light sensor will be added across the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and iPhone 8.

