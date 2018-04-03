John Giannandrea, head of Google's cornerstone web-search unit, steps down

John Giannandrea, at Google, is stepping down from his position as of the Search and (AI) units, the media reported.

According to a report in The Information late on Monday, Giannandrea's role is being split into two.

Jeff Dean, who leads the company's deep learning AI research team " Brain", would run a separate AI wing in addition to his current position.

"Ben Gomes, who joined in 2000 and was running search engineering, will take over the search organisation," CNBC reported.

Giannandrea will continue to work at A (ML) expert, Giannandrea joined in 2010 after the company acquired his startup

He took the role of at from in early 2016, signalling Google's emphasis on weaving and AI into Search.

has been "betting big" on advances in AI and

Earlier this year, Pichai said that AI is one of the most profound things that humanity is working on right now and compared it to in terms of its importance.

"AI is 'one of the most important things that humanity is working on. It's more profound than, I don't know, or fire," The Verge quoted Pichai as saying.

Pichai also said that AI could be used to help solve climate change issues or to cure cancer.