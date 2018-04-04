Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) launched: Things to know

HMD Global, the Finnish company behind the Nokia-branded phones, has launched the 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus and 6 (2018) in India. The smartphones were first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress, along with Android Oreo Go edition-based 1 and 4G VoLTE-enabled 8110 feature phone.



8 Sirocco



The 8 Sirocco edition is made of stainless steel frame, which is 2.5 times stronger than 6,000-series aluminium. The front is covered with a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Underneath, there is a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED 2K display with smaller bezels and moulded body curves.

8 Sirocco Photo: Rahul Saha

The phone sports dual rear cameras with ZEISS optics. The dual-camera set-up in the 8 Sirocco boasts a 12-megapixel wide-angle primary lens, coupled with a 13MP telephoto sensor for enhanced portrait shots and 2x optical zoom capabilities. Imaging is assisted by Nokia’s spatial audio microphones, which record high-resolution audio in surround sound.The water and dust resistant (IP67-certified) 8 Sirocco supports wireless charging and face unlock.The 7 Plus is the first smartphone from the Finnish smartphone maker to sport a modern 6-inch 18:9 fullHD+ screen. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM. Powering the device is a 3,800 mAh battery, which the company claims would keep the phone running for two days.

7 Plus Photo: Rahul Saha

Designed for content creators, the 7 Plus comes with enhanced dual rear-cameras with ZEISS optics. The dual sensors boast an ultra-sensitive 12MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens that supports 2x optical zoom.Built on the blueprint of the original 6, the new 6 (2018) packs more power and performance. The phone is powered by Qualcomm 630 processor, coupled with 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM. The phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charge According to company’s claim, the fast charger takes 30 minutes to charge over 50 per cent battery. The phone boasts a 16MP primary camera and 8MP selfie camera.

6 Photo: Rahul Saha

The 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus and 6 (2018) support Google Android One initiative, assuring timely updates and vanilla Android experience with no bloatware pre-installed. The new devices also comes with Pro camera feature, which gives individual control over camera settings for pro users.The 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus and 6 are priced at Rs 49,999, Rs 25,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.