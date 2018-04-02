Technology giant Google is shutting down its URL shortening service

giant on Sunday announced that it is shutting down its service, goo.gl.

According to The Verge, new and anonymous users won't be able to create links through the goo.gl console after April 13, but existing users will be able to use the service for another year, after which it will be discontinued completely.

"We launched the URL Shortener back in 2009 as a way to help people more easily share links and measure Since then, many popular services have emerged and the ways people find content on the Internet have also changed dramatically, from primarily desktop webpages to apps, mobile devices, home assistants, and more. To refocus our efforts, we're turning down support for goo.gl over the coming weeks and replacing it with (FDL)," said on its blog.

FDLs are smart URLs that allow one to send existing and potential users to any location within an iOS, or

"Starting May 30, 2018, only projects that have accessed URL Shortener Application Program Interfaces (APIs) before today can create short links," the statement from said in a note for developers.

told The Verge that since 2009, the ways in which people share information on the web has changed, while additional URL shorteners have grown in popularity.

He noted that is refocusing its efforts by replacing it with Firebase Dynamic Links, which allow users to specific locations in iOS, or

Existing users will be able to create shortened URLs and export data from the goo.gl console through March 30, 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)