Party Delhi Party Chhattisgarh Party Madhya Pradesh Party Rajasthan Party Mizoram
2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won
BJP 23 0 32 BJP 50 0 49 BJP 143 0 165 BJP 78 0 162 Congress 32 1 33
Congress 43 0 8 Congress 38 0 39 Congress 71 0 58 Congress 96 0 21 MNF 3 0 5
AAP 0 0 28 Others 2 0 2 Others 16 0 7 Others 26 0 16 Others 5 0 1
Others 4 0 2                                
Total 70 70 0 Total 90 90 0 Total 230 230 0 Total 200 199 0 Total 40 0 0
 

 

Losers & winners in Chhattisgarh election

Out of 90 legislators elected in 2008, the ruling BJP, opposition Congress and BSP fielded 72 legislators to contest the 2013 state polls

Raman Singh expresses gratitude to people of Chhattisgarh

"People have voted us to power for the third time and it is a victory of the people the state," he said

Chhattisgarh Election Map -2013

 

  •  
    INC
  •  
    BJP
  •  
    BSP
  •  
    AAP
  •  
    LEFT
  •  
    INDP
  •  
    OTHR

Derecognise Congress as national party: BJP to EC

The party also submitted copies of advertisements put out by Congress in Madhya Pradesh, which branded its prime ministerial candidate Narendra ...

Congress never cared for the welfare of tribals, says Modi in MP rally

Modi further said: "Congress feels by taking name of poor 50 times a day they become compassionate for the poor"

Not misusing Anna's name for campaigning: Kejriwal

"There is a conspiracy to mislead Anna against us," he said.

'I am deeply hurt by Anna Hazare's accusations': Kejriwal

"It's a Congress-BJP conspiracy. The two parties are trying to create differences between us and Anna Hazare," he said

