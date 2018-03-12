Losers & winners in Chhattisgarh election
Out of 90 legislators elected in 2008, the ruling BJP, opposition Congress and BSP fielded 72 legislators to contest the 2013 state polls
|Party
|Delhi
|Party
|Chhattisgarh
|Party
|Madhya Pradesh
|Party
|Rajasthan
|Party
|Mizoram
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|BJP
|23
|0
|32
|BJP
|50
|0
|49
|BJP
|143
|0
|165
|BJP
|78
|0
|162
|Congress
|32
|1
|33
|Congress
|43
|0
|8
|Congress
|38
|0
|39
|Congress
|71
|0
|58
|Congress
|96
|0
|21
|MNF
|3
|0
|5
|AAP
|0
|0
|28
|Others
|2
|0
|2
|Others
|16
|0
|7
|Others
|26
|0
|16
|Others
|5
|0
|1
|Others
|4
|0
|2
|Total
|70
|70
|0
|Total
|90
|90
|0
|Total
|230
|230
|0
|Total
|200
|199
|0
|Total
|40
|0
|0
Election result sets aside all myth to pave way for BJP
"People have voted us to power for the third time and it is a victory of the people the state," he said
The party also submitted copies of advertisements put out by Congress in Madhya Pradesh, which branded its prime ministerial candidate Narendra ...
Modi further said: "Congress feels by taking name of poor 50 times a day they become compassionate for the poor"
"There is a conspiracy to mislead Anna against us," he said.
"It's a Congress-BJP conspiracy. The two parties are trying to create differences between us and Anna Hazare," he said