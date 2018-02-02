Budget 2018 : Government
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
There was no application of mind while preparing Budget 2018, says Sinha
The budget did not follow the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management) Act as well, FM said
February 05, 2018, Monday
India may use BEPS route to tax digital entities like Google, Facebook
In the 2018-19 Budget, India has taken a global lead to tax digital entities with large user base or business in a country by ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
Reflections on the Budget proposals
The finance minister said India's agricultural export potential was as high as $100 billion, against the current $30 bn
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Letter to BS on 'Budget 2018: Well crafted, but fiscal stress shows'
The Budget 2018 had more questions than answers
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Letters to BS on special news coverage on the Union Budget 2018
The government could have heightened the spirit of imaandari ka utsav by introducing direct tax reforms for salaried taxpayers
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Murmurs of discontent among NDA allies over election-year budget
Not just the Sena and TDP, some of the BJP's allies in Bihar have also taken to complain that their concerns are being neglected
February 03, 2018, Saturday
It is not protectionism of kind other countries are doing: Hasmukh Adhia
When you give more MSP to farmers, the middlemen's share comes down but the final price remains the same: Hasmukh Adhia
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Modicare to cost Rs 100 bn, states may baulk at new health insurance scheme
The NITI Aayog estimated that the new health insurance scheme would cost around Rs 60 billion in the first year
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget session: Takeaways from Sonia's call to unite 17 parties against BJP
Congress leader urges like-minded parties to bury differences, stand firm against saffron set-up; BSP turns deaf ear
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: PM made it for people, not votes, says Niti Aayog VC
If anyone is under the impression that this last budget will be a populist one then they're wrong, says Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Corporate hospitals must change model to cash in on Modicare
The National Health Protection Scheme is set to triple India's healthcare spend, apart from increase patient volumes and lowering ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
Polls on cards? FM Jaitley increases election budget by 110 per cent
Election Commission overall budget increased by 41 per cent
February 02, 2018, Friday
Opposition slams Budget 2018, terms it 'jumlanomics', 'big bluff'
Congress President Rahul Gandhi said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had made "fancy" announcements with no matching funds
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: 'One size fits all' sows seeds of initiatives in key sectors
India is already enjoying the reputation of being the first country to impose Equalisation levy
February 02, 2018, Friday
From Arvind Kejriwal to Nitish Kumar, here are CM's views on Budget 2018
This budget is vision-less, growth-less, not people-oriented, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: FM Arun Jaitley proposes pay hike for President and MPs
The increase in salaries and allowances of MPs would come into effect from April 1, 2018, Jaitley said
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Government set to reap Rs 1 trillion via divestments this year
Target for 2018-19 raised to Rs 800 billion
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Govt shuns tall FY19 targets despite additional RBI transfer
FY18 collections lower despite additional RBI transfer
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Of too many 'poors', pakodas and yellow lawmakers
If a Budget has a colour, this one was yellow
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget: Govt trying to hoodwink people, has polls on its mind, says Left
CPI leader D Raja said the Budget shows the "desperate attempts of the government to hoodwink the people" in 2018