Paris Climate Change Conference
|
196 countries met in Paris to negotiate a new global agreement for fighting climate change. The pact sealed here, after negotiations under the existing UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, promises to put in place a new set of globally agreed rules by which countries will collaborate on reducing emissions and adapting to climate change over coming decades.
The agreement promises to keep the rise of global temperature far below two degrees Celsius by the turn of the century. It has also been agreed that steps will be taken To ensure global emissions peak as soon as possible, with developed countries doing so before others. The package of decisions that all 196 countries have agreed to also involves ensuring that net greenhouse gas emissions become zero in the second half this century.
196 countries agree to the Paris agreement on climate change
Resets the framework by which world will move away from fossil fuels before 2100
Related: India hails climate pact, says it could have been better
The skeleton of the Paris agreement
-
Glaciers on Mount Everest shrink 28% in 40 years: Report
Part of the report also said Mt Everest has been getting warmer for the past 50 years
-
COP21: YES Bank to mobilise $5 bn for climate action by 2020
To use lending, investing and raising capital towards mitigation, adaptation and resilience tools
-
Climate change can push 45 mn Indians into poverty
Climate change could negate India's progress, pushing 45 mn people into extreme poverty over the next 15 years, a World Bank report says
-
CO2 emissions set for historic fall in 2015: Study
A key contributor to projected future emissions is India, the study showed
Q & A
'The long term goal to reduce emissions must account for equity'
Xolisa Ngwadla a South African, who leads the climate change negotiator for the Africa Group of Nations at Paris
Developed countries are backtracking on their commitments: Ajay Mathur
Interview with Member of the Prime Minister's Council on Climate Change
Nitin Sethi in Paris
-
Paris package gets green light from 196 nations
Penultimate draft for climate pact cleared; solution to all other issues to be resolved by ministers in the second week of negotiations
-
We are told that the unity of the G77 and China group is impeding progress at Paris: Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko
Interview with the chairperson of the G77 and China group
-
US wants developing nations to also share finance costs
Developing world says offer breaching UN framework a delay tactic
-
Developing countries unite on CBDR principle
Rich countries go back on 2011 commitment, block every proposal to honour UN convention
-
134 developing countries warn of collapse in Paris if developed countries break convention over finance
The G77 group reminded that under UNFCCC, developed countries are obliged to provide financial resources to all developing countries
THE STORY SO FAR
-
India emerged as key player on climate issues in 2016
India positioned itself as a major player in 2016 in the fight against global warming
Opinion
-
Sunil Sethi: Appeasing the climate gods
Chennai environmentalist Nityanand Jayraman points out that far heavier inundations, recorded roughly once every decade since 1969, never ...
-
Sunita Narain: Expectations from Paris
The Paris agreement must accept that all countries have the right to development and that this requires equitable sharing of the global carbon ...
-
Mukul Sanwal: Climate negotiations: what is at stake
The underlying issue is distribution, not scarcity, of a global natural resource
Quotes
"Outcome of Paris Agreement has no winners or losers. Climate justice has won & we are all working towards a greener future"
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, India
"In Paris, there have been many revolutions over the centuries. Today it is the most beautiful and the most peaceful revolution that has just been accomplished"
François Hollande, President, France