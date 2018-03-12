-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Strides Shasun appoints KMP
With effect from 01 April 2018
March 12, 2018, Monday
AIA Engineering intimates of incorporation of step down subsidiary
Vega Industries (Middle East) FZC incorporates subsidiary - AIA Ghana
March 12, 2018, Monday
New Delhi Television announces change in company secretary and compliance officer
With effect from 12 March 2018
March 12, 2018, Monday
Infosys announces intent to voluntarily delist its ADS
From Euronext Paris and Euronext London exchanges
March 12, 2018, Monday
NALCO pays interim dividend of Rs 546.95 crore to GOI
For FY 2017-18
March 12, 2018, Monday
Patel Integrated Logistics gets reaffirmation of credit ratings
From India Ratings & Research
March 12, 2018, Monday
India's industrial production surges 7.5% in January 2018
Cumulative industrial production growth at 4.1% in April-January FY2018
March 12, 2018, Monday
Mafatlal Industries gets revision for credit ratings
From CARE
March 12, 2018, Monday
Board of Helpage Finlease appoints director
With effect from 12 March 2018
March 12, 2018, Monday
Shriram Transport Finance Company allots Notes aggregating Rs 320 crore
Under the Rs 5000 crore MTN programme
March 12, 2018, Monday
Future Enterprises allots NCDs aggregating Rs 50 crore
On private placement basis
March 12, 2018, Monday
Honeywell Automation India settles its dispute with Premier Power Products (Calcutta)
NCLT dismisses matter under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
March 12, 2018, Monday
PGCIL enters into term loan facility agreement with SBI for Rs 5000 cr
March 12, 2018, Monday
Colgate Palmolive (India) fixes record date for 3rd interim dividend
Record date is 21 March 2018
March 12, 2018, Monday
Road Rehabilitation projects approved for Andhra Pradesh
The 47.655 km stretch of SH-57 between Chikkamagaluru and Bilikere shall be upgraded to two lanes with paved shoulders under EPC ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Board of Tejnaksh Healthcare approves bonus issue
At meeting held on 12 March 2018
March 12, 2018, Monday
UAN Activated Members Can Know PF Balance Through Missed Call AND SMS Alert
The information for availing missed call facility and SMS service for getting PF balance and last contribution is now available ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
CPI inflation eases to four-month low of 4.44% in February 2018
Core CPI inflation rises marginally to 5.04% in February 2018
March 12, 2018, Monday
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Reserve Bank of India
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code) provides for reorganisation and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Board of Sun TV Network recommends Fourth Interim dividend
Of Rs 2.5 per share
