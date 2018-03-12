-
March 12, 2018, Monday
India condoles loss of lives in Kathmandu air crash, offers help
India on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a Bangladesh airline's crash in Nepal's capital Kathmandu and offered any ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Pandemonium in Kolkata school over allegation of lesbianism against students
Irate guardians staged a noisy protest on Monday after authorities of a Kolkata girls school levelled allegations of lesbianism ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Using pedometers while walking may boost your health later
Researchers have found that people who use pedometers to count their steps as part of a 12-week walking programme, can have a ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rs 231.5 cr spent over ST women's education in 6 years: Minister
The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Monday said it has released Rs 231.5 crore in last six years for strengthening education ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rahul discusses fake news, climate change with Macron
Congress President Rahul Gandhi met French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday and said they discussed issues common to both ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Punjab Minister courts controversy over 'shame' remark on IAS officers
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal's remark shaming the English skills of IAS officers in the state has started a new ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rahul condoles deaths in plane crash, forest fire
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the deaths in the Nepal plane crash and forest fire in Tamil Nadu.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
14 candidates for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in UP
Fourteen candidates, including 11 from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), field their nomination papers for the biennial ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
NHAI raising funds via monetization of highway assets: Minister
The National Highway Authority of India is raising funds for the government's flagship Bharatmala Pariyojana through monetisation ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
CBI fails to establish charges against NBCC CMD
The CBI has failed to establish corruption charges against NBCC (India) Ltd CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal in the Rs 2,150 crore ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Centre approves HM's medal for excellence in police investigation
The central government on Monday approved a proposal to institute the "Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Police ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Singer Aditya Narayan arrested, granted bail in accident case
Bollywood playback singer Aditya Narayan was on Monday arrested in a road accident case but was granted bail later, a police ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Farmer suicides increased under Modi government: Congress
The Congress on Monday alleged that farmer suicides have increased by 41.7 per cent since the formation of the Modi government in ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Goa ex-Minister drives into controversy with beach driving (Lead, Correcting headline)
Former Goa Tourism Minister Francisco alias Mickky Pacheco found himself in a controversy after a clipping of him driving an SUV ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
J&K ready in principle to consider Minorities Commission, SC told
The Supreme Court was on Monday told that the Jammu and Kashmir government was agreeable "in principle" to consider setting up ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ex-Nagaland CM Zeliang seeks fresh date to appear before NIA
The NIA on Monday summoned former Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang for questioning in connection with an alleged "tax ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
IPL unveils anthem for 2018 edition
The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday launched the anthem for the 2018 edition, starting April 7, with defending champions ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nidahas Trophy: Sri Lanka post 152/9 vs India
Sri Lanka posted 152/9 against India in the fourth match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket tri-series ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Kolkata Mayor files police complaint, seeks security
City Mayor and West Bengal Minister Sovan Chatterjee, engaged in a bitter legal battle with his wife, on Monday said he was ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Poor need not worry about treatment costs, we will take care: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the poor need not worry any longer on their treatment as his government is ...
