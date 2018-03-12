-
March 12, 2018, Monday
India condoles loss of lives in Kathmandu air crash, offers help
India on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a Bangladesh airline's crash in Nepal's capital Kathmandu and offered any ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rahul condoles deaths in plane crash, forest fire
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the deaths in the Nepal plane crash and forest fire in Tamil Nadu.
March 12, 2018, Monday
CBI fails to establish charges against NBCC CMD
The CBI has failed to establish corruption charges against NBCC (India) Ltd CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal in the Rs 2,150 crore ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Centre approves HM's medal for excellence in police investigation
The central government on Monday approved a proposal to institute the "Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Police ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Singer Aditya Narayan arrested, granted bail in accident case
Bollywood playback singer Aditya Narayan was on Monday arrested in a road accident case but was granted bail later, a police ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Goa Minister drives into controversy with beach driving, assault allegations
Former Tourism Minister Francisco alias Mickky Pacheco found himself in a controversy after a clipping of him driving an SUV on a ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Singer Aditya Narayan detained in road accident case
Bollywood playback singer Aditya Narayan was on Monday detained at the Versova police station after a road accident, a police ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Seven company directors booked for defrauding people of nearly Rs 300 cr
Seven directors of different companies were booked for duping thousands of persons across the country of nearly Rs 300 crore ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
CBI seeks dismissal of Perarivalan's plea for recall of 1999 verdict
The CBI on Monday told the Supreme Court that the plea by Rajiv Gandhi assassination conspiracy convict A.G. Perarivalan for ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ex-minister's daughter-in-law commits suicide
The daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Baleswar Tyagi on Monday committed suicide, police said.
March 12, 2018, Monday
49 dead in Nepal plane crash horror
As many as 49 people were killed and 22 injured when a passenger plane of the US-Bangla Airlines, flying to Kathmandu from Dhaka, ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Extra-judicial killing in Manipur: SC asks SIT to expedite probe
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI's) SIT to expedite the probe into alleged ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
10 killed in road accidents in Pakistan
At least 10 people were killed and 19 others injured in three separate road accidents in Pakistan on Monday, the media reported.
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nepalese fugitive held in Kathmandu on NCB tip-off
Nepalese fugitive Lodu Dime, accused of smuggling body parts of tigers, has been arrested in Kathmandu following tip-off by ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Case registered after restro-bar owners claim assault over bill payment
A case has been registered against unknown persons after a restro-bar's owner and his brother lodged a complaint of brutal ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
One held in Delhi for forging certificates
A young man from Haryana has been arrested here on the charge of being involved in forging academic certificates, police said on ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
'Blackmalier' RTI activist handed over to police for taking bribe
A RTI activist from Punjab was on Monday handed over to the Chandigarh Police by the Punjab Information Commission following ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ten dead, 14 injured in TN forest fire (Roundup)
Ten trekkers have died and 14 seriously injured in a massive forest fire on the Kurangani Hills here in Tamil Nadu, an official ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Iran recovers black boxes of crashed Turkish plane
Iranian authorities on Monday located the two black boxes from a Turkish private jet that crashed with no survivors in ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Man shot 10 times, killed outside school in Spain
A man was shot at least 10 times and killed on a road just outside the British Council School in Madrid on Monday by unknown ...
