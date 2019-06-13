Mumbai Police close Tanushree's case against Nana Patekar

-
In a significant development, the Mumbai Police have filed a closure report in the #MeToo case by actress Tanushree Dutta against actor Nana Patekar, a top official said here on Thursday.
"Yes, we have filed a B-Summary Report before the court," Mumbai Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge told IANS.
The police move comes after they reportedly did not find enough evidence in the matter, virtually ending the case.
