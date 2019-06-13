JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Mamata alleges BJP conspiracy in NRS Hospital incident

WC breaks 1st week's viewership records on Star Sports

Business Standard

Mumbai Police close Tanushree's case against Nana Patekar

IANS  |  Mumbai 

In a significant development, the Mumbai Police have filed a closure report in the #MeToo case by actress Tanushree Dutta against actor Nana Patekar, a top official said here on Thursday.

"Yes, we have filed a B-Summary Report before the court," Mumbai Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge told IANS.

The police move comes after they reportedly did not find enough evidence in the matter, virtually ending the case.

--IANS

qn/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU