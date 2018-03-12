-
March 12, 2018, Monday
IPL unveils anthem for 2018 edition
The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday launched the anthem for the 2018 edition, starting April 7, with defending champions ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nidahas Trophy: Sri Lanka post 152/9 vs India
Sri Lanka posted 152/9 against India in the fourth match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket tri-series ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bhowmick appointed East Bengal Technical Director, Jamil to continue as coach
Veteran coach and former India striker Subhash Bhowmick was on Monday appointed Technical Director of city football giants East ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bolton guides Aussie eves to 8-wkt win over India
Australia rode on opener Nicole Bolton's brilliant unbeaten ton to tame the Indian eves by eight wickets in the opening women's ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Wrong if BCCI dropped Shami from annual contract for his wife's complaint: Usha Nath
BCCI's former Principal Legal Advisor Usha Nath Bandyopadhyay on Monday said it would be "illegal and wrong" if the BCCI has ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Russia's Cheryshev called up for Brazil, France friendlies
Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov on Monday summoned midfielder Denis Cheryshev for the national team's pre-World Cup friendlies ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Iceland's Sigurdsson in doubt for World Cup with knee injury
Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson may not be able to compete in this summer's FIFA World Cup, as his English Premier League ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Chennaiyin coach Gregory backs striker Jeje to end scoring drought
Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory says he has "huge faith" in striker Jeje Lalpekhlua, who has not scored in their past seven ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Man-U prepares for Sevilla without Pogba, Rojo, Herrera
English football giants Manchester United on Monday held their training session without midfielders Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sevilla chairman urges team to reach Champions League last 8
Sevilla President Jose Castro on Monday urged his team to write a new page in the football club's history by qualifying for the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nidahas Trophy: India to field against Sri Lanka
India won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rabada handed two-match ban for conduct breach
South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada has been suspended for the next two Test matches against Australia after being found guilty of ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Final round of Super Cup to start from March 31
The final round of the inaugural edition of the Hero Super Cup which will be played on a knock-out format will kick-off on March ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Golfer Johnson maintains top spot, Garcia back in top 10
United States golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the world rankings released on Monday with 10.52 average points, while ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Stokes could miss Lord's Test against India
Controversial English all-rounder Ben Stokes could miss the Lord's Test match against India after his trial date for a brawl was ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Chennaiyin, FC Goa face-off in battle to reach ISL final (Preview)
Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will battle it out in the second leg of their second semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Pakistan's Imad Wasim stable after mild concussion
Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim has been declared stable after suffering a mild concussion while taking a catch during a ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Delhi Dynamos join hands with Tottenham-trained SO Bharat coaches
Special Olympics Bharat coaches and the Delhi Dynamos Football Club Coaches on Monday took part in a special two-day orientation ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
CEAT's contract as Strategic Time Out partner for IPL extended
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday extended its association with leading tyre manufacturer CEAT as the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Mohun Bagan officials resign alleging 'non cooperation' from secretary
City football giants Mohun Bagan club officials Debashish Dutta and Srinjoy Bose on Monday stepped down from their posts alleging ...
