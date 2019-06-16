Cricket-lovers in Bhopal perform 'rudrabhishek' for India's win

-
Cricket-lovers in Bhopal on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Shiva for Indian team's victory in their one-day clash against Pakistan in World Cup 2019.
At Maa Vaishno Dhan Adarsh Durga temple, people performed the 'rudrabhishek' while carrying the Tricolour in their hands.
"We prayed to Lord Shiva to ensure the Indian cricket team's victory against Pakistan," said Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Chairman of Sanskriti Bachao Manch.
--IANS
hindi-rs
