Star Sports restrained from interfering live streaming of World Cup by Powersportz.tv

A on Saturday restrained Pvt Ltd from interfering with tv.'s right for live telecast of in digital platform till July 1.

"Defendant No.1 (Star Sports Pvt Ltd) is restrained from interfering with rights of plaintiff (Konnexions Broadcast Pvt Ltd), which are there strictly under the licence agreements dated March 8, 2018 and October 3, 2018," said

Konnexions Broadcast's R. Krishnaamorthi said that as per agreements dated March 8, 2018 and October 3, 2018, the company got the right to subscribe visuals of match from UK-based organisations -- and

tv. is the 24x7 live sports news and journalism channel of Konnexions Broadcast Pvt. Ltd.

The court also clarified that the injunction was operative qua rights of Konnexions Broadcast under the aforesaid agreements and anything done in violation thereof would not be covered under the injunction order.

The court has also directed Star Sports to file reply on the Konnexions Broadcast's plea and listed the matter for July 1 for further hearing.

The court observed that it is evident that by virtue of present suit, Konnexions Broadcast is seeking its rights in pursuance of agreement dated March 8, 2018 with Sports News and agreement dated October 3 2018 with

The court has also sent notice to and at their UK address through on furnishing requisite undertaking by the and other processes as required within seven days.

The Konnexions Broadcast in a statement to IANS said that Powerzportz.tv will be continuing its eight-hour live telecast, which also happens to be the only live broadcast of which is also available on the platform.

Some of the cricketing legends like Clive Lloyd, and Carl Rackemann, are on air for Powesportz in the ongoing

Star Sports had sent a legal notice to and the host provider accusing them of copyright violations on May 30, the opening day of

On her part, Kanthi D Suresh, of tv, said she was happy with the decision and that her stand was vindicated.

"We did not violate any rule and I must add here that this ruling must have come as a huge relief to the large worldwide audience of Powersportz.tv," said.

--IANS

ak/rtp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)