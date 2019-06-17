Dalit man in UP charred to death post India-Pak match

A young man was charred to death when his hut with a thatched roof went up in flames early on Monday.

The incident took place in Rampur Bela village. The deceased Vinay Prakash, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, had watched the India- match on Sunday night and had celebrated India's victory dancing. He even had a small argument with members of one community on the issue.

On Monday morning when the villagers woke up, they saw that Prakash's hut, which is located on the outskirts of the village, was in flames. His body had been charred beyond recognition.

Villagers claim that the incident is one of murder and said that it was related to the late night argument over India's victory in the match.

The has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed of to investigate the incident, arrest the accused at the earliest and submit its report to the Commission.

