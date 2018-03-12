-
March 12, 2018, Monday
DDCA goes unrepresented at Captain's Conclave
The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) went unrepresented at the BCCI Annual Captain's Conclave for the domestic ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
East Bengal rope in Bhowmick as technical director; Jamil stays
East Bengal today brought back their most successful manager Subhas Bhowmick as technical director who will work in tandem with ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
The following is the scoreboard of Sri Lanka's innings against India in a Nidhas Trophy ...
The following is the scoreboard of Sri Lanka's innings against India in a Nidhas Trophy match here. Sri Lanka Innings Danushka ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sri Lanka post 152/9 against India in Nidahas Trophy
Sent into bat, Sri Lanka made 152 for nine against India in a Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series match, here today. Brief Scores: Sri ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Foreign squash coach resigns ahead of CWG
India's foreign coach Achraf El Karargui finally put in his papers today, bringing a pre-mature end to his eventful tenure after ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
AIFF hands Minerva's match-fixing complaint to CBI
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the complaint made by Minerva ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
I-League champions Minerva face Jamshedpur FC in Super Cup
Newly-crowned I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC will take on Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC on April 2 in the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Mumbai T20 League: Iyer, Khan star in Blasters win over Lions
Namo Bandra Blasters today made a winning start to their T20 Mumbai League campaign after they defeated Shivaji Park Lions by ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
India to bowl first in rain-curtailed game against Sri Lanka
India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in a Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series match, here today. The match was ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Odisha to host TT nationals after 12 years
Odisha will host the 80th Senior National Table Tennis Championships after a gap of 12 years. The state had hosted the event in ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Chandigarh to host two-day sports literature festival
Chandigarh is set to host a two-day sports literature festival, a first of its kind in the northern region, on March 17 and ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Port Elizabeth, March 12 (AFP) Final scores on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Monday.
Final scores on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Monday. Australia, ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sri Lanka hope new software can power cricket recovery
Sri Lanka is adopting an advanced software used by football club Barcelona to manage its injury-prone cricketers as the national ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Fractals wins Madras Race Club Equine Hospital Cup
: Fractals, trained by Vishesh M P and ridden by jockey V R Jagadeesh, won the Madras Race Club Equine Hospital Cup, the main ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Suggestions for Ranji to be played in 3 groups
Some of the state cricket associations have suggested that the teams in the Ranji Trophy be split into three groups instead of ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rabada sets up South Africa win
Kagiso Rabada put aside his disciplinary concerns to set up a series-levelling win for South Africa on the fourth day of the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Mohun Bagan top officials step down citing non-cooperation
Cracks have surfaced in the Mohun Bagan camp after they failed to win the I-League title as senior officials Debashis Dutta and ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Top ranked players chosen for Davis Cup and Fed Cup
The AITA has selected top three boys and girls in singles to represent the country at the upcoming junior Davis Cup and junior ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rabada faces new charge
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, already facing a ban for the remaining two Tests against Australia, was today hit with a ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
The 2020 Tour de France to start from Nice
The 2020 Tour de France will start from Nice on France's Cote d'Azur, organisers announced today. The Mediterranean resort plays ...
