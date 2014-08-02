-
July 30, 2015, Thursday
Forward trading: Then and now
Forward trading, which NSEL had introduced successfully for commodities, continues to have a huge growth potential
April 17, 2015, Friday
The 1.37 lakh people who will benefit from NSEL-FTIL merger
NSEL's ambitious pay-off plan will serve far less people than the 137,665 shareholders who will benefit from the merger
April 11, 2015, Saturday
NSEL Scam: HC panel tightens screws on defaulters
A committee formed by the Bombay HChas ticked off the directors of Vimladevi Agrotech over non-cooperation
March 23, 2015, Monday
HC panel seeks title deeds from Prime Zone in NSEL scam
ARK Imports ready to furnish, disposal of assets would start after securing title deeds from defaulters
March 13, 2015, Friday
NSEL scam: ED attaches White Water Foods' rice mill worth Rs 41 cr
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, has attached a Haryana based rice mill of White Water Foods Pvt Ltd (WWPL), a ...
March 10, 2015, Tuesday
Majority FTIL shareholders object to NSEL's amalgamation with it
18,700 shareholders responded by email to MCA regarding the matter
March 04, 2015, Wednesday
EOW arrest three top brokers in NSEL scam
Amit Rathi of Anand Rathi Financial Services, C.P. Krishnan of Geofin Comtrade and Chintan Modi of IIFL have been arrested
December 04, 2014, Thursday
Investors seek HC judge's recusal from NSEL case
Justice Kanade passed a status quo order on the NSEL-FTIL merger case last week
November 27, 2014, Thursday
Bombay HC orders status quo on NSEL-FTIL merger
The government issued a draft order to merger NSEL and FTIL on 21st October
October 22, 2014, Wednesday
Govt wants FTIL to take over NSEL and its dues
Exchange's total liabilities stand at about Rs 5,300 cr; FTIL stock crashes 20%
October 13, 2014, Monday
NSEL investors move SC against Jignesh Shah bail order
Investors have also filed a new police complaint against FTIL and are pressing for a merger of NSEL with FTIL, to ensure money ...
September 25, 2014, Thursday
Investors battle for NSEL merger with FTIL
Investors body writes to Sebi, contesting objections raised by latter
September 16, 2014, Tuesday
FMC tells govt to merge NSEL with Financial Technologies
Stating that crisis-hit NSEL is "bereft of any credibility", regulator FMC today said it has recommended the government to ...
September 11, 2014, Thursday
NSEL denies FMC's slow-recovery charge
FMC had earlier noted that NSEL has posed a major impediment in the recovery process and consequently contributed to negligible ...
August 25, 2014, Monday
NSEL case: CBI criminal case against Shah, senior Sebi officials
Agency alleges criminal conspiracy and violations under prevention of corruption act; The agency did not include former Sebi ...
August 25, 2014, Monday
NSEL case: HC forms panel to liquidate assets of NSEL borrowers
Committee will be empowered to ascertain the outstanding liability of the borrowers
August 19, 2014, Tuesday
MCX prepares ground for complete FTIL exit
Board to ask National Securities Depository to unfreeze 5% of FTIL's stake
August 12, 2014, Tuesday
7 borrowers arrested in NSEL scam
The total dues of the seven stand at Rs 1,163 crore
August 06, 2014, Wednesday
The 'largest investor' in NSEL who exited unscathed
Allegations of a particular market player being favoured over others were flying thick and fast in the early days of the scam.
August 05, 2014, Tuesday
NSEL SCAM: Mumbai EOW files chargesheet against Jignesh Shah
This is the second chargesheet filed in relation to the NSEL payments scam
July 30, 2015, Thursday
NSEL crisis: Role played by FMC, other agencies
The Forward Markets Commission, which was not regulating National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) at the time the bourse suspended ...
April 14, 2015, Tuesday
NSEL refutes claims of influencing trading clients
A client had alleged that NSEL joint managing director Prakash Chaturvedi tried influencing him to support the settlement plan of ...
April 01, 2015, Wednesday
Bombay HC allows collecting info on outstanding from NSEL investors
Court has set up 3-member committee to recommend recovery of outstanding amount from NSEL defalulters
March 20, 2015, Friday
NSEL scam: Brokers decline responsibility for default
Investors' fora press for quick action against FTIL, support govt's merger and supersession proposals
March 12, 2015, Thursday
NSEL seeks proof of disbursement from members
Deadline for sending the proof is March 13
March 09, 2015, Monday
NSEL calls Rs 5,600-cr payment crisis 'a conspiracy'
Releases two volumes titled 'The Truth About NSEL' giving its version of events
March 03, 2015, Tuesday
Three leading brokers arrested in NSEL scam
Amit Rathi of Anand Rathi, Chintan Modi of IIFL and C P Krishnan of Geofin Comitrade have been taken into custody for mis-selling ...
December 02, 2014, Tuesday
HC grants injunction on properties of NSEL defaulter
With dues of Rs 922 cr, Mohan India, along with its subsidiaries, is NSEL's second largest defaulter
November 18, 2014, Tuesday
FTIL to file a petition in SC seeking stay on fit and proper order
Bombay High Court rejects stay on 'fit and proper' order against FTIL
October 21, 2014, Tuesday
EOW arrests two, attaches oil brand in NSEL scam
The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police today arrested two borrowers in connection with the NSEL scam as they were not co ...
October 01, 2014, Wednesday
Recovery process gathers momentum at NSEL
MPID Court directs asset sale of NSEL defaulter Metkore worth around Rs. 95 crore
September 23, 2014, Tuesday
MCX hopes for early signing of FTIL-Kotak bank deal
Multi Commodity Exchange today said at its 12 annual general meeting that the management is making all efforts to renegotiate and ...
September 12, 2014, Friday
Proposal for NSEL merger into FTIL might go to Jaitley
According to Section 396 of the Companies Act, 1956, the Centre can order merging of two companies if it is essential in the ...
September 02, 2014, Tuesday
HC forms committee for liquidation of NSEL borrowers' assets
The committee will have to work in co-ordination with Forward Markets Commission
August 25, 2014, Monday
NSEL case: HC bail order jolts investors
Observes Investors are actually traders, along with brokers were knowingly participated in illegal activities on the exchange
August 22, 2014, Friday
Jignesh Shah gets bail in NSEL case
Granted bail on a cash surety of Rs 5 lakhs
August 19, 2014, Tuesday
FMC wants NSEL to be merged with FTIL, latter's management changed
Last week FMC wrote to MCA to merge NSEL with its promoter and 99% owner, FTIL
August 09, 2014, Saturday
NSEL liberalises e-series auction guidelines
As against at least three bids required to be received by the exchange under existing norms, the new norms will allow even a ...
August 06, 2014, Wednesday
Criminal connivance by Jignesh Shah: EOW
Chargesheet says he helped the scam perpetrators bend and break the rules, solely motivated by profit
August 02, 2014, Saturday
NSEL case: Police seek documentation from investors
Investors have also been called in to submit their statements in the case