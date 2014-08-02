July 30, 2015, Thursday Forward trading: Then and now Forward trading, which NSEL had introduced successfully for commodities, continues to have a huge growth potential

April 17, 2015, Friday The 1.37 lakh people who will benefit from NSEL-FTIL merger NSEL's ambitious pay-off plan will serve far less people than the 137,665 shareholders who will benefit from the merger

April 11, 2015, Saturday NSEL Scam: HC panel tightens screws on defaulters A committee formed by the Bombay HChas ticked off the directors of Vimladevi Agrotech over non-cooperation

March 23, 2015, Monday HC panel seeks title deeds from Prime Zone in NSEL scam ARK Imports ready to furnish, disposal of assets would start after securing title deeds from defaulters

March 13, 2015, Friday NSEL scam: ED attaches White Water Foods' rice mill worth Rs 41 cr The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, has attached a Haryana based rice mill of White Water Foods Pvt Ltd (WWPL), a ...

March 10, 2015, Tuesday Majority FTIL shareholders object to NSEL's amalgamation with it 18,700 shareholders responded by email to MCA regarding the matter

March 04, 2015, Wednesday EOW arrest three top brokers in NSEL scam Amit Rathi of Anand Rathi Financial Services, C.P. Krishnan of Geofin Comtrade and Chintan Modi of IIFL have been arrested

December 04, 2014, Thursday Investors seek HC judge's recusal from NSEL case Justice Kanade passed a status quo order on the NSEL-FTIL merger case last week

November 27, 2014, Thursday Bombay HC orders status quo on NSEL-FTIL merger The government issued a draft order to merger NSEL and FTIL on 21st October

October 22, 2014, Wednesday Govt wants FTIL to take over NSEL and its dues Exchange's total liabilities stand at about Rs 5,300 cr; FTIL stock crashes 20%

October 13, 2014, Monday NSEL investors move SC against Jignesh Shah bail order Investors have also filed a new police complaint against FTIL and are pressing for a merger of NSEL with FTIL, to ensure money ...

September 25, 2014, Thursday Investors battle for NSEL merger with FTIL Investors body writes to Sebi, contesting objections raised by latter

September 16, 2014, Tuesday FMC tells govt to merge NSEL with Financial Technologies Stating that crisis-hit NSEL is "bereft of any credibility", regulator FMC today said it has recommended the government to ...

September 11, 2014, Thursday NSEL denies FMC's slow-recovery charge FMC had earlier noted that NSEL has posed a major impediment in the recovery process and consequently contributed to negligible ...

August 25, 2014, Monday NSEL case: CBI criminal case against Shah, senior Sebi officials Agency alleges criminal conspiracy and violations under prevention of corruption act; The agency did not include former Sebi ...

August 25, 2014, Monday NSEL case: HC forms panel to liquidate assets of NSEL borrowers Committee will be empowered to ascertain the outstanding liability of the borrowers

August 19, 2014, Tuesday MCX prepares ground for complete FTIL exit Board to ask National Securities Depository to unfreeze 5% of FTIL's stake

August 12, 2014, Tuesday 7 borrowers arrested in NSEL scam The total dues of the seven stand at Rs 1,163 crore

August 06, 2014, Wednesday The 'largest investor' in NSEL who exited unscathed Allegations of a particular market player being favoured over others were flying thick and fast in the early days of the scam.