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Home / Markets / News / Coffee Day Enterprises up for 5th day, hits 20% upper circuit; here's why

Coffee Day Enterprises up for 5th day, hits 20% upper circuit; here's why

Shivakumar has family connections with CCD through his eldest daughter, Aisshwarya, who is the wife of Amartya Hegde. Amartya Hegde is the son of the late VG Siddhartha, who founded CCD in 1996.

Coffee Day Enterprises share price today

Coffee Day Enterprises up for 5th day, hits 20% upper circuit; here's why

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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Coffee Day Enterprises share price today: Coffee Day Enterprises shares extended their winning streak for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, hitting the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹34.78 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has surged more than 40 per cent over the past five trading sessions.
 
Coffee Day Enterprises shares have come into focus following the resignation of Siddaramaiah (77) as Karnataka Chief Minister, thus paving the way for new leadership in the state. According to reports, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the frontrunner to succeed Siddaramaiah as CM.
 
Shivakumar has family connections with CCD through his eldest daughter, Aisshwarya, who is the wife of Amartya Hegde. Amartya Hegde is the son of the late VG Siddhartha, who founded CCD in 1996 in Bengaluru.
 
 
Coffee Day Enterprises shares have remained under pressure over the past few years and have significantly underperformed the markets. According to NSE data, the stock has declined 3 per cent in 2026 so far, compared with a 9 per cent drop in the Nifty 50 index. Over the past one year, the stock has posted a modest gain of 5 per cent, while the benchmark index has fallen 4.1 per cent.
 
Coffee Day Enterprises shares have continued to deliver negative returns over the longer term. As per data, the stock has declined 7 per cent in three years and 6 per cent in five years, sharply underperforming the Nifty 50, which has gained 28 per cent and 54 per cent, respectively, during the same periods.

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Coffee Day Enterprises Q4 result   Meanwhile, Coffee Day Enterprises reported a net profit of ₹132 crore in Q4FY26 versus a loss of ₹33 crore in Q4 of FY25.
 
The company's revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at ₹281 crore, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹268 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Ebitda (without one-time write-off/gains of ₹140 crore) came in at ₹69 crore, up 68 per cent Y-o-Y. The company reported a one-time gain of ₹58.89 crore on the loss of control of subsidiary AC & C Hospitality LLP. Besides, it also reported a one-time expense of ₹11 crore towards corporate guarantee obligation by Tangl in Developments Limited (subsidiary).
 
Coffee Day Enterprises reported a net profit of ₹203 crore for the full fiscal year 2026, compared with ₹58 crore in the previous fiscal year. Revenue for the year rose 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,116 crore, while Ebitda jumped 88 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹420 crore.
 

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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