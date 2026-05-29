Kernex Microsystems soars 18% in weak market; zooms 106% in 2 months

Kernex Microsystems India share price

Shares of Kernex Microsystems India (Kernex) hit a record high of ₹1,751, zooming 18 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

In the past four trading days, the stock price of the transport-related services company has soared 30 per cent. Further, in the past two months, it more-than-doubled or skyrocketed 106 per cent from a level of ₹850.60 touched on March 30, 2026.

At 02:49 PM; Kernex was quoting 16 per cent higher at ₹1,715.30, as compared to 0.40 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counted jumped multiple fold with an over 2 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BS

Kernex Microsystems India is engaged in the manufacture and sale of safety systems and software services for railways.

What’s driving Kernex Microsystems India’s stock price?

For the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Kernex reported robust earnings with consolidated profit after tax of ₹68.25 crore, against ₹32.53 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations jumped three-fold to ₹254.58 crore, from ₹83.07 crore in a year ago quarter.

Meanwhile, Kernex on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 announced that it secured an order worth ₹475.21 crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW). The contract involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of onboard Kavach locomotive equipment.

According to the company, the order is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the date of the contract. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Further, on Thursday, May 28, the company informed that Jindal Steel (JSL) awarded Letter of Intent (LOI) for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of an advanced Yard Safety Management & Automation System (Le. Torpedo & Loco Tracking System) for an amount of ₹15.90 crore.

Kemex said the company continues to remain strongly focused on its core KAVACH business, where a substantial and long-term opportunity pipeline from Indian Railways continues to evolve.

Kemex expects significant future opportunities in sectors such as integrated steel plants, coal handling and dispatch yards, aluminium smelters, cement manufacturing complexes, logistics terminals and cargo ports, where industrial yard automation and safety management systems remain largely underpenetrated.

In the month of April, Kernex received two orders worth of approximately ₹158.65 crore. The company was awarded order from PCMM Office, Patiala for a value of ₹67.53 crore and from Banaras Locomotive Works for a value of ₹91.12 crore for supply installation and testing and commissioning of on board Kavach Loco equipment.