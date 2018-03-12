JUST IN
You are here » Home » Specials » Weekend

WEEKEND

Photo: iStock

E-commerce companies' united fight against piracy is stronger than ever

Even as the enormity that is the counterfeit goods space goes largely untracked, e-commerce firms appear to be tightening their belts

Sandeep Singh, hockey, hockey world cup, indian hockey team,Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi,Bollywood,Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,Sultan Azlan Shah Cup,Sohail Abbas, Taeke Taekema, Jorge Lombi, Punjabi cinema,olympics,Virat Kohli , Manpreet singh,
Theater
Meghalaya
Wine tap

COLUMNISTS

Ritz-Carlton

Ritz-Carlton aims to remove herd-like mentality from ocean experience

When Ritz-Carlton, Marriott International's flagship luxury brand, unveiled its cruise concept last year, it was clear that the hotel brand ...

Matra-Hachette’s chairman Jean-Luc Lagardere (right) watching a horse race in October, 1995

The sensational ascent and expensive descent of a Paris superclub

Thirty years later, Neymar would have much the same effect, the Brazilian turned into the most expensive player on the planet by the ...

Amdavad ni Gufa, designed with M F Husain

B V Doshi's architecture is a sum of shapes that have won Pritzker Prize

Few of us knew of Doshi's ability to convert his architectural drawings into miniature-like paintings

Microsoft Xbox One X

Microsoft Xbox One X: For those who want a butter-smooth gaming experience

The Xbox One X, though, is more than just a gaming station, says the author

POPULAR IN WEEKEND

» More

MOST POPULAR

Beyond Business