WEEKEND
E-commerce companies' united fight against piracy is stronger than ever
Even as the enormity that is the counterfeit goods space goes largely untracked, e-commerce firms appear to be tightening their belts
Soorma: Wunderkind Sandeep Singh's hockey journey, now on screen
A biopic on the tragedy, and miracle, that is hockey wunderkind Sandeep Singh's life will bring him back where he belongs - in the spotlight
Meet the Yewale brothers, who make Rs 1.2 million a month selling tea
It took four years for the Yewale brothers to re-enter the tea business, juggling visits and samplings with their other ventures
Theatre Olympics offering a national stage to indigenous theatrical forms
The heightened interest in vernacular theatre has also spurred research on the various forms - insights from these are further fuelling ...
Book review: The sense of a woman through Deepa Narayan's 'Chup'
Chup: Breaking the Silence About India's Women explores the ways in which Indian society reinforces the negative views women harbour about ...
Umngot river in Dawki: Meghalaya's hidden jewel on India-Bangladesh border
As you enter the hilly region, lush green betel plantations on both sides welcome you and a text message appears on the phone: Welcome to ...
Raise a glass! Next you check into hotel, your room might have wine on tap
About size of a large espresso machine, the latest in-room luxury preserves two opened bottles of wine for weeks at the perfect serving ...
The weird, wonderful treasures inside Europe's greatest watch museum
Among the Museum's holdings are a large number of pocket watches by Breguet, and it's saying something that despite their beauty and rarity, ...
COLUMNISTS
Idle bodies, idle minds: Creativity comes from engaging with physical worldAakar Patel
I find that Wozniak's point about the active pursuit by ordinary people of the creative arts and sports not being common among upper class ...
Art of resistance: Mithu Sen is the dark horse of the art worldKishore Singh
How does one eliminate the very space one inhabits? This is Sen's dilemma
The saffron spread: For now, the BJP remains the side to beat in 2019Vikram Johri
Bypoll losses of BJP, such as the recent ones in MP mean little when the larger picture is one of rising influence
Ritz-Carlton aims to remove herd-like mentality from ocean experience
When Ritz-Carlton, Marriott International's flagship luxury brand, unveiled its cruise concept last year, it was clear that the hotel brand ...
The sensational ascent and expensive descent of a Paris superclub
Thirty years later, Neymar would have much the same effect, the Brazilian turned into the most expensive player on the planet by the ...
B V Doshi's architecture is a sum of shapes that have won Pritzker Prize
Few of us knew of Doshi's ability to convert his architectural drawings into miniature-like paintings
Microsoft Xbox One X: For those who want a butter-smooth gaming experience
The Xbox One X, though, is more than just a gaming station, says the author
