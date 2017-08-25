-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Indian brothers look to harness artificial intelligence for greater good
The entrepreneur brothers, who have a series of lucrative startups to their name, have committed $30 million over 10 years to the ...
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
Modi launches Nasscom's platform for skill development in 8 technologies
Nasscom also inked an agreement with the Ministry of Electronics and IT for strengthening re-skilling initiatives
-
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi, a champion of artificial intelligence
Tanmay Bakshi, tech prodigy and educationist, is a champion of artificial intelligence and, well, SpongeBob SquarePants
-
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
How robot math and smartphones led to a drug discovery breakthrough
The algorithm has helped unlock a class of molecules known as peptide macrocycles, which have appealing pharmaceutical properties
-
January 14, 2018, Sunday
Patients prefer better outcome to brand in new treatments, says report
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
-
January 04, 2018, Thursday
How Nikola Tesla came from nowhere and became world famous
The 75th anniversary of Tesla's death on January 7 provides a timely opportunity to review the life of a man who came from ...
-
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Clients are wrestling with what their businesses will be in 5 yrs: Chestnut
Earlier, big thinking was happening at the strategy level and technology was the enabler. Now the reverse is happening, Donald ...
-
December 14, 2017, Thursday
Bengaluru 4th most popular destination for innovation centres globally
Asia claimed 29% of innovation centres opened in 2017, compared to Europe's 25%: Capgemini Report
-
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
AIG launches new cyber threat analysis
The analysis scores companies on the degree to which a cyber attack may affect their businesses and the potential costs of ...
-
December 12, 2017, Tuesday
Fired tech workers turn to chatbots for counselling
Indians, like people the world over, tend to hide their mental anguish for fear of being stigmatised
-
December 11, 2017, Monday
How does technology support office workers based in major cities?
According to a new study, 50% of office workers in India rate access to top technology at the workplace above other perks
-
November 28, 2017, Tuesday
No change in search algorithm to rank websites: Google tells Russian media
Google initiating ongoing efforts to improve search quality: Alphabet Executive Chairman
-
October 02, 2017, Monday
Adoption of AI and digital tech is a competitive necessity: Malcolm Frank
One needs to hire the right talent and partners as a lot of the artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions are
-
September 27, 2017, Wednesday
India's Aadhaar rivals growth of Windows, Android, Facebook: Satya Nadella
Aadhaar now has scaled to over one billion people, rivaling the growth of other platform innovations
-
September 11, 2017, Monday
As Amazon pushes forward with robots, workers find new roles
Scott, an Amazon worker, watches her replacement - a giant, yellow mechanical arm - do the stacking
-
September 09, 2017, Saturday
Artificial Intelligence is creating jobs, hardly stealing: Capgemini
About 9 out of 10 Indian companies say artificial intelligence (AI) has created new jobs, according to a study report by IT ...
-
September 08, 2017, Friday
Lenovo to focus on niche products in smartphone, PC markets: Rahul Agarwal
Lenovo India CEO & MD talks about the challenges PC makers are facing
-
September 08, 2017, Friday
Virtual US tutors are helping Chinese kids gain an edge
Online schools battle with traditional tutoring academies for supremacy in an $80-bn market
-
September 05, 2017, Tuesday
MIT's ComText lets robots follow voice commands
The main contribution is the idea that robots should have different kinds of memory just like people
-
August 25, 2017, Friday
The journey of the Nasa's voyagers
Dennis Overbye remembers the scientific breakthrough that Nasa's voyagers have stood for
- Indian brothers look to harness artificial intelligence for greater good
- Modi launches Nasscom's platform for skill development in 8 technologies
- Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi, a champion of artificial intelligence
- How robot math and smartphones led to a drug discovery breakthrough
- Patients prefer better outcome to brand in new treatments, says report
- How Nikola Tesla came from nowhere and became world famous
- Clients are wrestling with what their businesses will be in 5 yrs: Chestnut
- Bengaluru 4th most popular destination for innovation centres globally
- AIG launches new cyber threat analysis
- Fired tech workers turn to chatbots for counselling
You are here » Home » Technology » News » People