Manipur elections: TMC to raise economic blockade issue in Parliament

The on Saturday said it would raise in Parliament the issue of the ongoing economic blockade in and already urged the Election Commission to take action to lift the blockade.



"We would raise the issue of economic blockade in Parliament. We are against any kind of blockade or shutdown. Recently I had met Election Commission and told them that they were required to act in order to lift the blockade as the model code of conduct is in force in the state," Roy told PTI.



Roy, who is presently in Imphal to campaign for TMC candidates contesting in elections, said that TMC would play a decisive role after the polls as "no party will be able to get a majority on its own."



"We are in a position to win at least seven to eight seats. We won seven seats in 2012 Elections. And in the post-poll scenario we'll play a decisive factor as no party will be able to get a majority on its own," Roy said.



TMC this time is fighting for 24 seats. Last time with seven seats TMC was the main opposition party in the state. Later, however, all the seven MLAs switched their loyalty to either Congress or BJP.



TMC leader in Samrat Tapadar accused both the BJP and the Congress of playing politics on the issue of the blockade and said "both the parties are only interested in votes by exploiting the sufferings of the common people.