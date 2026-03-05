Ever Wonder Why Fresh Paint Starts Peeling? Your Walls Might Be Fine but Are They Built to Last?

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 5: A hairline crack appears near the switchboard. At first, it feels harmless. Then a faint uneven patch forms where the wall meets the ceiling. Months later, the paint begins to peel slightly at the edges. The colour itself hasn't failed -- the surface beneath it has started to give way.

Across Indian homes, similar stories unfold. Homeowners often invest time and resources in selecting the right shade and finish, believing that paint alone defines beauty and durability. Yet the true strength and elegance of a wall begin before the final coat is applied. The layers underneath -- particularly wall putty and Wall primer -- quietly determine whether that carefully chosen colour remains smooth, vibrant and intact over time.

As homebuilding and renovation decisions in India become more research-driven and digitally informed, there is growing awareness around the importance of surface preparation. Homeowners are increasingly seeking meaningful advancements, such as white cement-based Birla White Wall Seal Waterproof Wall Putty. Applied over plastered surfaces, waterproof putty's anti-carbonation properties help fill minor cracks, smoothen uneven irregularities, and create a level base. This even surface ensures enhanced paint adhesion and durability. Beyond aesthetics, a well-prepared wall can also reduce long-term issues such as peeling, flaking, or patchiness.

Modern best wall putty formulations, such as white cement-based putty strengthened with Extra HP polymers, are designed to help bring out the true tone of paint. Their water-resistant properties offer protection against moisture, particularly in climates marked by humidity and temperature fluctuations. By creating a dense and uniform base, they limit the chances of water seepage affecting the topcoat, contributing to longer-lasting finishes, lower maintenance cycles, and surfaces that are eco-conscious while helping resist the growth of algae and fungi.

Primer works in tandem with putty. While putty prepares and smoothens the surface, white cement-based Birla White Activcoat Primer seals it and strengthens the bond between the base layer and paint. Together, they form a cohesive system that enhances durability and finish consistency, offering excellent opacity and whiteness that improves the appearance of the topcoat while helping prevent peeling of emulsion layers over time.

In this evolving landscape of informed construction, the emphasis is steadily moving toward complete surface systems built on white cement-based technologies. As homeowners and architects increasingly priorities durability and progressive product advancements alongside aesthetics, the conversation is no longer limited to color choices alone -- it extends to the strength and reliability of the layers beneath, reinforcing the idea white cement advantage of Birla White.

(At Birla White, our commitment has always been to elevate the very foundation of architectural excellence while continuously redefining products that are underpinned by quality, durability and innovation. As a brand that pioneered white cement in India and stands on the strength of a rich heritage of technical leadership and sustainable practices, we take pride in offering solutions that enable architects, and homeowners to create spaces of enduring beauty and performance. Our focus on rigorous quality standards and customer-centric innovation ensures that Birla White remains synonymous with trust, and long-lasting value in the construction landscape.)

- Abhijeet Kumar, Joint President Marketing of Birla White

