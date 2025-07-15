Home / Markets / News / SAT to hear Smartworks Coworking case on Wednesday

SAT to hear Smartworks Coworking case on Wednesday

Tribunal hears NGO's plea on alleged non-disclosure by Smartworks in IPO documents; ruling may impact equity share sale and listing plans

Infrastructure Watchdog has alleged non-disclosure of certain ongoing proceedings against the company in its IPO documents.
BS Reporter
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will soon pronounce its decision in an appeal filed by Infrastructure Watchdog, a non-government organisation, against Smartworks Coworking Spaces, which has just concluded its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The tribunal’s order could have a bearing on the company’s equity share sale. On Tuesday, the tribunal directed all parties, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to file affidavits in the matter.
 
Infrastructure Watchdog has alleged non-disclosure of certain ongoing proceedings against the company in its IPO documents. The ₹583-crore IPO was open for subscription from 10 to 14 July. The allotment was scheduled for Tuesday, while the listing is expected to take place on 17 July. 
 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

