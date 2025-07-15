SAT to hear Smartworks Coworking case on Wednesday

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will soon pronounce its decision in an appeal filed by Infrastructure Watchdog, a non-government organisation, against Smartworks Coworking Spaces, which has just concluded its initial public offering (IPO).

The tribunal’s order could have a bearing on the company’s equity share sale. On Tuesday, the tribunal directed all parties, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to file affidavits in the matter.

ALSO READ: Office space company WeWork India gets regulatory approval for IPO