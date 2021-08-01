Hero MotoCorp reports 13% dip in total sales at 454,398 units in July

-
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Sunday reported a 13 per cent dip in total sales at 4,54,398 units in July.
The company had sold 5,20,104 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
In the domestic market, the company's wholesales dropped to 4,29,208 units last month from 5,12,541 units in July 2020.
Exports, however, increased to 25,190 units last month as against 7,563 units in the year-ago period.
Most of the retail touch-points of the company are operational across the country, although localised lockdowns imposed by certain states in the wake of sporadic coronavirus cases continue to restrict the customer movement, the two wheeler major noted.
India's rural economy and semi-urban market is expected to bounce back on the hopes of good monsoon and customers' preference for personal mobility, it added.
The company continues to monitor the on-ground situation and remains optimistic about continuously improving consumer sentiment in the coming months with the onset of the festive season, it said.
