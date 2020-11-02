Ashok Leyland truck sales up by 13 per cent in October to 3,762 units

-
Ashok Leyland has reported a 13 per cent growth in truck sales during the month of October 2020 to 3,762 units from 3,340 units, in October 2019.
Bus sales dropped by 90 per cent to 119 units from 1,230 units. Total M&HCV sales dropped by 15 per cent to 3,881 units in October 2020 from 4,570 units in 2019.
Light commercial vehicle sales increased by 11 per cent to 5,004 units from 4,509 units.
Total vehicle sales dropped by two per cent to 8,885 units in October 2020 from 9,079 units, last year.
