Ashok Leyland unveils 8-wheel truck AVTR 2620, adds to full range of trucks

Hinduja Group flagship company on Tuesday said it has unveiled its first eight-wheel truck -- AVTR 2620 -- making the company to be the only player to have full range of based on lift axle technology.

The new product would offer excellent operational flexibility to customers to choose the option based on their load, best in class Total Cost of Operation benefits, the company claimed in a statement here.

"With this launch of AVTR 2620, becomes the first and only player in the country to have a full range of based on lift axle technology from Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 25.5 to 47.5 tonne," the company said.

The new product can be operated as a 25.5 tonne truck with lift axle down and as a 18.5 tonne GVW truck with lift axle up, offering lower fuel and operating costs, during light load, it said.

" has a history of introducing products which have disrupted the commercial vehicle industry. AVTR 2620 with its unique lift axle configuration offers higher Total Cost of Operation (TCO) advantage to our customers operating in ec-om, parcel and tanker," company, Head-Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Sanjeev Kumar said.

"AVTR 2620 is a testament of Ashok Leyland's technological prudence and our commitment towards providing better logistical solutions to customers...," he said.

The truck built on the AVTR modular truck platform, offers flexibility of multiple cabin and features option. The loading span ranges from 24 feet to 32 feet among others, the statement added.

