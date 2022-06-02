Ashok Leyland unveils 8-wheel truck AVTR 2620, adds to full range of trucks

-
ALSO READ
HMT Machine Tools Ajmer develops local machine for railway axle grinding
Ashok Leyland mulls EV plant; lines up Rs 500 cr for alternative fuel tech
CV maker Ashok Leyland's sales jump four-fold to 13,273 units in May
Ashok Leyland sales slip 2% to 12,518 units in December 2021
Budget has laid road map for long term development: Ashok Leyland
Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has unveiled its first eight-wheel truck -- AVTR 2620 -- making the company to be the only player to have full range of trucks based on lift axle technology.
The new product would offer excellent operational flexibility to customers to choose the option based on their load, best in class Total Cost of Operation benefits, the company claimed in a statement here.
"With this launch of AVTR 2620, Ashok Leyland becomes the first and only player in the country to have a full range of trucks based on lift axle technology from Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 25.5 to 47.5 tonne," the company said.
The new product can be operated as a 25.5 tonne truck with lift axle down and as a 18.5 tonne GVW truck with lift axle up, offering lower fuel and operating costs, during light load, it said.
"Ashok Leyland has a history of introducing products which have disrupted the commercial vehicle industry. AVTR 2620 with its unique lift axle configuration offers higher Total Cost of Operation (TCO) advantage to our customers operating in ec-om, parcel and tanker," company, Head-Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Sanjeev Kumar said.
"AVTR 2620 is a testament of Ashok Leyland's technological prudence and our commitment towards providing better logistical solutions to customers...," he said.
The truck built on the AVTR modular truck platform, offers flexibility of multiple cabin and features option. The loading span ranges from 24 feet to 32 feet among others, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor