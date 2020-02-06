Auto Expo 2020 in pictures: Cars unveiled on Day 2

Hyundai Motor India unveiled the all new Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020
South Korean auto major Hyundai on Thursday showcased the new version of its popular SUV Creta which will be launched in March. Unveiled by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, the second generation Creta has been given a more masculine and futuristic look, while being equipped with premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology. "The all-new Creta would be launched in March and we are sure that this product will offer great customer delight and supersede their aspirations and expectations," Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO S S Kim said.
VW unveils concept electric vehicle ID.CROZZ, Race Polo
German auto major Volkswagen on Thursday unveiled its concept electric vehicle ID.CROZZ based on the company's modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform. The company also showcased its Race Polo model at the Auto Expo. "The ID.CROZZ is a true representation of Volkswagen's capabilities in developing electric vehicles," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said.
Maruti Suzuki unveils new Brezza with BS6 petrol engine
Maruti Suzuki has launched the all new Vitara Brezza at the Auto Expo 2020. The new car comes with a 1.5-liter smart hybrid petrol engine, the first since its launch back in 2016. The car’s mild hybrid engine provides higher fuel efficiency and also helps lowering emissions
Renault India to bring mass segment EV in 2 years
French carmaker Renault on Wednesday said it will have to assess import duty norm and strategy for electric vehicles space in the future as it gears up to introduce a mass market EV in the country in next two years. Earlier, Renault India Managing Director and CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle announced that the company plans to bring a mass segment EV in India within the next two years. The company is also looking to serve both rightand left hand-drive markets from India as part of its focus on exports, Fabrice Cambolive, SVP and Chairman of Africa-Middle-East-India-Pacific Region for Renault Group told PTI during an interaction at the Auto Expo here.
Haima, Bird Group join hands to enter electric vehicle segment
Chinese automaker Haima Automobile on Thursday announced its entry into the Indian market with the unveiling of an electric hatchback. Haima New Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into a pact with Bird Electric, a unit of Bird Group for rolling out electric vehicles in the country. The partners plan to roll out an entry-level car, which is expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh, in early 2022. The hatchback, christened as Bird Electric EV 1, would come in two variants with range of 200-300 kms per charge.
MG Motor unveils Hector Plus, India's first 'internet car'
Okinawa to sell 1 lakh e-scooters in next 2 yrs, introduces maxi-scooter Cruiser