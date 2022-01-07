Change your car's colour with an app: BMW unveils colour-changing car

-
ALSO READ
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Can't afford to buy a swanky car? Take one on a rent or hire instead
Audi's electric sedan concept heralds fresh bid to counter Tesla
BMW India drives in Individual 740Li M Sport Edition tagged at Rs 1.42 cr
BMW India launches X1 20i Tech Edition priced at Rs 43 lakh
German carmaker BMW has unveiled the world's first "colour-changing" car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
The concept car, called the BMW iX Flow, uses electronic ink technology normally found in e-readers to transform the car's exterior into a variety of patterns in gray and white.
"This is really energy efficient colour change using the technology E Ink," said BMW research engineer Stella Clarke.
"So we took this material - it's kind of a thick paper - and our challenge was to get this on a 3D object like our cars." When stimulated by electrical signals controlled by a phone app, the material brings different pigments to the surface, causing the car to take on a different shade or design, such as racing stripes.
In the future, the changes would also be controlled by a button on the car's dashboard or perhaps even by hand gestures, Clarke said.
No energy is needed to maintain the colour the driver selects, according to BMW.
"My favourite use case is the use of colour to influence sunlight reflections," said Clarke. "On a hot, sunny day like today, you could switch the colour white to reflect sunlight. On a cold day, you could switch it black to absorb the heat." Though the vehicle displayed at CES could only alternate between gray and white, the technology will be expanded to cover a spectrum of colour, according to BMW.
(Reporting by Omar Younis; Editing by Karishma Singh and Gerry Doyle)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor