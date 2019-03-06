Geneva Motor Show 2019: A parade of bespoke luxury cars by Rolls Royce

The Phantom Tranquillity is a new edition of the Brand's flagship model. The collection is limited to just 25 units worldwide and is available as both Phantom and Phantom Extended Wheelbase.

Named and crafted to celebrate the feeling of 'euphoric tranquillity' that one feels while inside the car's cabin, the company states that the design is inspired by the X-Ray coded aperture masks used on the British Skylark space rocket and is crafted with stainless steel, 24-karat gold plating and space grade aluminium.

Space exploration is further manifested in the interiors of Phantom Tranquility. Inspirations were taken from the historic NASA ‘Voyager’ satellites to design the audio frets. Parts of Muonionalusta meteorite that fell on earth way back in 1906, is used to make the volume controller and gold accent is used